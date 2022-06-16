ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

5 summer cocktails made with broth that don't taste 'like you're drinking soup'

By Erin Jensen, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

Bone broth and booze? While the idea of spiking your soup might not have crossed your mind, adding the liquid to cocktails is an idea worthy of raising a glass to says Kellyann Petrucci , a naturopathic physician.

"I love this whole thought because most of the cocktails that we drink, they're made with a lot of simple sugars," she says. "They have a lot of ingredients that tend to be higher in calories, and most of all, a lot of the alcohol that we're using is going towards wrecking our waistline and our good bacteria in our gut."

Mixing in bone broth adds protein and collagen. "The best part is that you're not going to feel like you're drinking soup because the flavor profile of bone broth is what makes them great for cocktails," says Petrucci, who wrote " Dr. Kellyann’s Bone Broth Diet ." She says broth pairs well with jalapeño, lemon and lime.

Who won on food's big night? See the full list of James Beard Award 2022 winners

This 'internal shower' drink went viral on TikTok. What is it? And is it safe?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rcwBa_0gCqA28E00
Nutritional expert Kellyann Petrucci, author of "Dr. Kellyann’s Bone Broth Diet," is a fan of cocktails made with bone broth. Veyl Ventures

And there's a precedent for pairing broth and booze, James Beard Award -nominated spirits and cocktail expert Derek Brown, points out.

"On lots of older cocktail manuals, you see broth – beef broth especially – pop up," he says, referencing the bloody bull , a take on the Bloody Mary made with beef broth. "Everything old is new again."

The benefits are numerous according to Petrucci, who says the collagen in broth can thicken hair, strengthen nails, improve gut health, sleep and appearance. "If you start getting hits of this collagen, this gelatin early on, it's like Spanx for the face," she says. "It kind of lifts you up, and it gives you that plump, beautiful skin."

Petrucci advises beginning with two cups of broth a day and feels the mild flavor of chicken broth can ease people into consuming it as part of a routine. She also suggests freezing broth in ice cube trays. "You can pop them in cocktails. It's quick, easy, helpful and people love it."

8 delicious, easy cocktails you can make at home

Beer poached shrimp packs flavor into each bite

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EULvI_0gCqA28E00
Spirits and cocktail expert Derek Brown "Mindful Mixology"/Rizzoli

Brown warns that not every spirit will play nicely with broth. "There's some, like vodka and ones that aren't super flavorful, that kind of get lost," he says. "And that might be the goal, and that might be OK." He prefers pairing broth and a dry Sherry and says tomato and basil would also complement broth. Brown, author of " Mindful Mixology: A Comprehensive Guide to No-and Low-Alcohol Cocktails ," also says broth can be the star of a non-alcoholic beverage.

"Instead of saying, 'I have to have alcohol in this,' (try) seeing broth as this wonderful savory element that (you) can make the main player," he says.

Ready to sip? Here are five drink recipes, courtesy of Petrucci.

Summer Cooler

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ONJ0e_0gCqA28E00
Summer Cooler Veyl Ventures

Servings: 2

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup chicken broth
  • ½ cup pineapple chunks
  • ½ English cucumber , peeled, seeded, and rough chopped
  • 2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice , plus lemon slices for garnish
  • 4 fresh mint leaves , plus more for garnish
  • 2 ounces potato vodka
  • Chicken broth ice cubes or regular ice cubes

Instructions: Add broth, pineapple, cucumber, lemon juice and mint leaves to a blender and blend until smooth. Fill two tall glasses with ice. Add 1 ounce potato vodka and half of blended mixture to each glass. Stir and garnish with lemon and mint.

Cucumber Melon Cooler

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47eWBY_0gCqA28E00
Cucumber Melon Cooler Veyl Ventures

Servings: 2

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup chicken broth
  • 1 cup ripe honeydew melon , chilled and rough chopped
  • ½ English cucumber , peeled, seeded, and rough chopped, plus 2 vertical slices for garnish
  • ¼ cup fresh lime juice (about 1 to 2 limes) plus wedges for garnish
  • 3 tablespoons fresh cilantro leaves , plus a few leaves for garnish
  • ¼ to ½ teaspoon jalapeño hot sauce or 2 pinches cayenne
  • 2 ounces tequila or potato vodka
  • Chicken broth ice cubes or regular ice cubes

Instructions: Place ingredients, except alcohol and ice, in a blender and puree. Fill two tall glasses with ice, add 1 ounce potato vodka and half of mix to each glass. Stir and garnish with cucumber slice, lime and cilantro.

Are beergaritas good? Try this recipe and find out for yourself

Orange Ginger Fizz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zdzjq_0gCqA28E00
Orange Ginger Fizz Veyl Ventures

Servings: 2

  • ½ cup chicken broth
  • ½ cup orange juice
  • 2 to 4 slices fresh ginger , scored to release juice
  • 1 teaspoon orange zest , reserve ½ teaspoon for garnish
  • 1 to 1 ½ cups club soda or seltzer
  • 2 ounces potato vodka
  • Chicken broth ice cubes or regular ice cubes
  • 2 orange twists , optionally for garnish
  • 1 stalk lemongrass , optionally for garnish

Instructions: Combine broth, orange juice, ginger and orange zest in cocktail shaker and shake well. Fill two tall glasses with ice, add 1 ounce potato vodka and half of cocktail mix to each glass. Top with club soda or seltzer. Garnish with ½ teaspoon reserved orange zest and, optionally, lemon grass stalk and orange twist.

Clucker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MXbaq_0gCqA28E00
Clucker Veyl Ventures

Servings: 2

  • 1 cup chicken broth
  • ¼ cup apple juice
  • 1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lemon juice
  • 2 to 4 slices ginger root , scored to release juice
  • 2 ounces potato vodka
  • 1 cup club soda or seltzer water
  • Chicken broth ice cubes or regular ice cubes
  • 2 lemon wedges for garnish
  • 2 tiny basil leaves , optional, for garnish

Instructions: Combine broth, apple juice, lemon juice, and ginger in a pitcher or cocktail shaker and whisk or shake well. Place ice cubes in a tall highball glass, add 1 ounce vodka and half of cocktail mixture to each glass. Top with club soda or seltzer water. Garnish with lemon wedge and, optionally, basil leaf.

This peach cobbler uses fresh fruit and less sugar

Savory Orange Basil Cocktail

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18LDTe_0gCqA28E00
Savory Orange Basil Cocktail Veyl Ventures

Servings: 2

  • 1 cup chicken broth
  • 1 navel or Valencia orange , peeled and seeded
  • 1 medium ripe tomato , rough chopped
  • ¼ cup fresh basil , plus basil for garnish
  • ⅔ cup full-fat coconut milk
  • 1 teaspoon orange zest , reserve ½ teaspoon for garnish
  • 2 ounces potato vodka
  • Chicken broth ice cubes or regular ice cubes

Instructions: Combine all ingredients (except vodka and ice) in a blender and blend until smooth. Fill two tall glasses with ice, add 1 ounce potato vodka and half of mix to each glass. Stir and garnish with basil and orange zest.

Check out these recipes to up your kitchen game:

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 5 summer cocktails made with broth that don't taste 'like you're drinking soup'

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Classic Painkiller Cocktail Recipe

The Painkiller is a classic tiki cocktail, and the irony of the name is not lost on anyone who has over-indulged in it. In moderation, however, the drink is a mini tropical vacation in a glass — or, better yet, a tiki mug. And, fun fact about this cocktail: it's actually the #1 drink (Google-wise, at least) in the state of Massachusetts.
FOOD & DRINKS
12tomatoes.com

This Trendy Super Fluffy Omelet Changes The Way You’ll Eat Your Morning Eggs

Take an egg and you can cook it a hundred and one different ways, they are just that versatile. And even though classic scrambled eggs are a surefire preparation to please everyone, once in a while it’s good to change it up a bit. When I came across this simple trick for eggs, I knew I could revive my once dull breakfast without a lot of effort.
RECIPES
Simplemost

This Recipe For Southern-Style Buttermilk Biscuits Is Surprisingly Easy

There’s nothing like biting into a flaky, rich biscuit or using it to mop up a side of gravy at breakfast. However, if baking your own homemade buttermilk biscuits is something that intimidates you, we’ve found a recipe that is surprisingly simple and straightforward to make — with just five steps between you and an oven full of freshly baked biscuits!
RECIPES
Allrecipes.com

What Is Marry Me Chicken?

We've all heard it before: the quickest way to someone's heart is through their stomach. Whether it's true or not is a totally different story. But there are tons of recipes out there that claim to be so good that whoever you make it for will have to propose to you.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cocktails#Alcohol#Chicken Soup#Cocktail Shaker#Sugar Cookie#Food Drink#Tiktok
12tomatoes.com

Why Are They Called Deviled Eggs? The Evolution Of Deviled Eggs

Deviled eggs have graced our tables for as long as we’ve combined the term pot and luck together, it’s a crucial dish to any gathering. But honestly what’s with the name? Why is this American classic called deviled eggs, and has this egg preparation only from the recent past?
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Ruffles' Newest Flavor Is Perfect For Summer Cookouts

It's finally summer, and we all know what that means: it's grilling season! Yes, that's right, it's time to break out the potato salad, the watermelon, the hamburgers and hot dogs — all those recipes that are perfect for the grill. Of course, no barbecue would be complete without chips. And we all know potato chips are the perfect addition to any summer cookout. But, let's be real, Ruffles and Lays rank high as far as popular chip brands are concerned, and for good reason.
RECIPES
butterwithasideofbread.com

EASY SUMMER CORN SALAD

Easy Summer Corn Salad made with fresh produce & perfect for summer dinners! This corn salad with Italian dressing is simple, yet flavorful & goes well with grilled chicken & steak. This avocado corn salad is as vibrant and refreshing as summer itself, thanks to the vibrant veggies in every...
RECIPES
12tomatoes.com

Amish Potato Pancakes

Potato pancakes have been a staple in many countries for centuries and are found in various cuisines. Latkes and Irish boxty are just 2 of the many variations on these tasty little treats from around the world. This Amish style recipe uses nutmeg, parsley, and onion to add a lot of flavor to otherwise plain pancakes.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Easy Reuben Sandwich Recipe

If you want a great sandwich, don't overthink things, and don't try to find some new or obscure eat; just order a Reuben. Or better yet, make it yourself. That's what chef and recipe developer Michelle McGlinn does multiple times a year. "I guess because I'm Irish, I always seek out Reubens on St. Patrick's Day to get my corned beef fix," McGlinn says. "That way I can have corned beef for lunch and shepherd's pie or fish fry for dinner."
RECIPES
thesouthernladycooks.com

EASY RANCH TACO PIE

This easy ranch taco pie makes the PERFECT weeknight dinner. It’s full of flavor and takes very little effort to prepare. My family loves this dish, and I never mind making it. Plus, it’s just so versatile. You can make this recipe exactly how your family enjoys it!
RECIPES
Simplemost

How To Make Delicious, Homemade Chocolate Frosting

It’s pretty easy to grab a container of store-bought icing when you’re out shopping. But maybe you’ve wondered how to make chocolate frosting at home instead. The benefits include fewer additives and less artificial taste. You’re also cutting down on cost, since most of the ingredients you use to make chocolate frosting can be used in lots of other recipes as well. And there are the bonus bragging rights you get when you serve your cake and can say that you made it from scratch.
RECIPES
Taste Of Home

How to Make a Cold Oven Pound Cake

Pound cake is an old-fashioned dessert that can be dished up in a variety of ways. Traditionally, it was made with equal parts butter, sugar, eggs and flour. But the variations on this classic recipe are plentiful, and this just might be our new favorite. As opposed to many other...
RECIPES
Apartment Therapy

I Tried a Toilet Bowl Powder Cleaner for the First Time — and I May Never Switch Back to Liquid

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Cleaning the toilet is one of the most dreaded — but incredibly important! — cleaning tasks I do weekly, along with a deeper cleaning done every other week (or when I’m bogged down, once a month). It’s something I prioritize because a dirty bowl can become a welcoming place for bacteria and viruses to reside, and quite honestly, it’s just downright gross to look at.
LIFESTYLE
12tomatoes.com

“Goop” Great Depression Dinner

We’re all about learning some historical recipes around here. And, the Great Depression was a really interesting time in culinary history. The invention of many more pre-packaged foods, combined with the slump in income and the Dust Bowl years that affected production meant that many families were eating frugal.
RECIPES
Food52

8-Layer Cheesy Bean Dip

If you like classic seven-layer dip, you’ll love this eight-layer version. This crowd-pleasing appetizer is easy to put together and can be served cold or at room temperature, so it’s perfect to take to a last-minute barbecue or picnic (but it can also be assembled up to a day in advance if you’ve already made plans). And the best part? It’s made up almost entirely of kitchen and pantry staples, so whatever you don’t already have on hand can easily be added to your cart—it’ll cost you next to nothing when it comes to new ingredients.
RECIPES
Mashed

Easy Hollandaise Sauce Recipe

Nothing hits the spot quite like a side of hollandaise sauce. Hollandaise originated in France in the 17th century under the name Sauce Isigne, according to Fork + Plate. It's gone on to become one of the foundational mother sauces of the country's cuisine, and the rest is history. If you've ordered eggs Benedict before, then you've likely had this amazingly flavorful sauce.
RECIPES
Mashed

The Unexpected Ingredient That Will Majorly Upgrade Your Bloody Mary

The Bloody Mary is that go-to cocktail every brunch party serves up. Sure, mimosas give this drink a run for its money, but the Bloody Mary has stood the test of time. This bright red drink, that recently turned 100, was first mixed up by a bartender from Harry's Bar in Paris named Fernand Petiot, according to the Associated Press. How it got its name is a bit of a mystery, but in 1921 the recipe for this drink later appeared in "Harry's ABC of Cocktails."
RECIPES
LivingCheap

A $50-a-week meal plan for 1 by shopping at ALDI

Sticker shock used to be synonymous with new cars. Now it’s in the grocery store (and everywhere else). Along with gasoline prices, the cost of food has increased across the United States. In fact, the USDA reports that 2021 at-home-food prices increased 3.5% over prices in 2020, well over the historical increase of 2%.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Taste Of Home

How to Make Quick Pickled Red Onions

Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. The perfect combination of sweet and tangy, quick pickled red onions add...
RECIPES
Mashed

Can You Refreeze Frozen Food?

While our ancestors mainly ate fresh food and used different methods of food preservation like freezing meat on the ice or drying foods in the sun, they were missing out on the heavenly convenience that a freezer provides. Life would've been a lot easier for them if they knew there are some frozen foods that almost never expire. You can feel free to say that freezers are a luxury for us when it comes to storing leftovers, ice creams, vegetables, ready-to-eat meals, or ice pops.
FOOD & DRINKS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

508K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy