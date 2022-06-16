ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida's Python Challenge to take place in August

By Matt Papaycik
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IBDHa_0gCq96es00

Florida's governor announced Thursday the state's annual Python Challenge will be held from Aug. 5 to 14.

Registration is now open for the 10-day event, which aims to remove invasive Burmese pythons from the wild.

"The Everglades is one of the world’s most prized natural resources, and we have invested record funding for Everglades restoration projects, including record funding for removal of invasive Burmese pythons which wreak havoc on the ecosystem," Gov. Ron DeSantis said. "Because of this focus, we have removed record numbers of invasive pythons from the Everglades."

WATCH NEWS CONFERENCE:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announces annual python hunt

Last year, participants removed 223 invasive Burmese pythons from the Everglades.

Anyone who registers this year will be required to take online training and can win thousands of dollars during the challenge.

To register for the 2022 Florida Python Challenge, click here.

Comments / 2

Related
southfloridareporter.com

Florida Fishing Seasons: All You Need to Know

Boasting the “Luckiest Fishing Village in the World” and the “Sportfishing Capital of the World,” the “Sunshine State” is arguably the home of angling in the US. But fishing in Florida is much more than just Destin and Islamorada. From the flats and bays out to the reefs and deepwaters of the Gulf of Mexico and Atlantic Ocean – not to mention the endless freshwater opportunities – there’s so much to explore! And with such diversity comes non-stop action.
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Making Ends Meet: How Florida residents can get discounts

Inflation is making it tough to plan summer vacations. And Floridians are skipping out in order to save money. A Gulfshore Business poll found about 60% of people surveyed are staying put this summer but would consider a staycation close to home. CBS News’ travel editor Peter Greenberg said inflation...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
10NEWS

Florida woman drowns after getting caught in rip current

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — A woman drowned Saturday evening after she was caught in a rip current on Florida's east coast. The 68-year-old from Cocoa Beach went out into an unguarded area of the beach around 8 p.m. when she and other people began to struggle in the water, according to WKMG-TV, citing the Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Governor Ron DeSantis Receives Four Bills from the Florida Legislature

Press release from the office of Governor Ron DeSantis. Yesterday, Governor Ron DeSantis received the following bills from the Florida Legislature. The Governor has until June 30, 2022, to act on these bills. CS/HB 1499 – City of Key West, Monroe County. HB 1581 – Jackson County Sheriff’s Office...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Expert: 'Gov. Ron DeSantis' COVID-19 vaccine surplus would not help children'

MIAMI - Until Friday, healthcare providers in Florida could not order the COVID-19 vaccine dosage to administer to children between six months and five years old. CBS4 has confirmed this through Florida Shots, a statewide program that facilitates these orders, and with Pediatrician Dr. Lisa Gwynn. She's the President of the Florida Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.Dr. Gwynn is relieved that the state reversed course to allow orders to go through.After a conversation with Jeremy Redfern from the Florida Department of Health, the state contends it never reversed course.  The plan was to always wait until Friday for...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Everglades#Pythons#State Of Florida#Burmese#Florida Python Challenge
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Locals are struggling to make rent. A look at what they’re giving up, and how it could affect South Florida’s economy

Rents in South Florida have ballooned over the past two years, forcing many renters to slash their personal budgets and find secondary sources of income in order to keep a roof over their heads. As renters cut back in the face of rising uncertainty, essentially withdrawing from the economy, it could have a ripple effect on local businesses. “For some people, renting was the only way they could ...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Python
fox13news.com

Does Elon Musk have his sights set on Florida?

TAMPA, Fla. - When you're the richest man on the planet, it's easy to make headlines – and Elon Musk has shown a propensity for it. Whether it's for his cars, his rockets or his potential purchase of social media giant Twitter, Musk has become part businessman, part celebrity and part political magnet.
FLORIDA STATE
WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

26K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wptv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy