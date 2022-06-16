ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Shipping container homes may not be as structurally sound as they may seem

By Derya Ozdemir
Interesting Engineering
Interesting Engineering
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The concept of modularity is an appealing one, so it's not that surprising to see that shipping container homes have caught on. Homes made from shipping containers have been popular for some time now, with...

interestingengineering.com

Comments / 8

letsgobrandon
1d ago

that's funny considering you can see one of these out of commission sit in the same spot year after year after year thru storms and everything and not budge a inch, fact is they don't want you to think they are structurally safe

Reply
10
DemsJoesDepends
1d ago

"this article was brought to you by the homebuilders association "

Reply(2)
15
Bill Hewer
18h ago

any time you get away from standard construction the price goes UP. everything is harder to do starting with meeting energy codes. in this case you are istarting out with a solar kiln.

Reply
2
Related
a-z-animals.com

A Volcano Filled with Sharks Just Erupted in the Pacific Ocean

A Volcano Filled with Sharks Just Erupted in the Pacific Ocean. “SHARKCANO”—the first ever shark–volcano in the world! Sure, it may sound like a cheesy sci-fi movie, but believe it or not, this thing is real. Yes, there are actual, real-life sharks living inside of a submarine volcano. And this shark-infested volcano just erupted in the Pacific Ocean! NASA recently collected an image of a large plume emerging from Kavachi, a submarine volcano filled with sharks. But what are a bunch of sharks doing inside this active underwater volcano?
WILDLIFE
IFLScience

If This Photo Of Saturn Was Actually Taken By Hubble, We Would All Soon Be Dead

Every now and then, an incredible space picture with a little bit of misinformation attached to it goes viral. Today's turn is a photo that supposedly shows Saturn, as captured by the Hubble Space Telescope. The only small problem is that if this photo was what the caption says it is, all life on Earth would likely be wiped out before you could say "well isn't that pretty".
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shipping Containers#Reality Tv#Vox
deseret.com

What does putting your phone on airplane mode actually do?

What is “airplane mode,” and how does pressing a button to use it on an iPhone affect a 160-foot long, 100,000-pound airplane?. Why it matters: All flight passengers are asked to switch their phones to airplane mode while traveling on an airplane. Airplane mode shuts off the phone’s transmissions, disabling the ability to connect to cellular networks.
CELL PHONES
Upworthy

This is the stunning vaquita, the rarest animal in the world. Only 10 of them exist.

The vaquita, also known as the Phocoena sinus, is a small porpoise that is native to the northern area of the Gulf of California. This divine sea creature can grow to be approximately 5 feet long and, when fully grown, weighs around 120 pounds. The animal has been on the endangered list for several years now, but concerns about its survival are growing. There were 600 vaquitas in 1997. The population dwindled to 30 in 2017, and today, there are only about 10 left. Environmentalists believe fishermen’s use of gill nets is the reason behind the vaquita's increasing endangerment, Kingdoms TV reports.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Housing
Indy100

If you can spot the hidden tiger in this optical illusion you are in the top 1 per cent

Who doesn't love a good ol' optical illusion?Well apparently, if you can spot the second tiger in this trippy image, you're in the top one per cent of intelligent people – and it's much more difficult than you think.Asides from the obvious striped cat in the middle of the jungle, there's another "hidden tiger" that's left people scratching their heads.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterTake a look:Found it yet?If you've spotted the hidden tiger in this image, then (apparently) you're smarter than most people.Discussing the importance of optical illusions to better understand our brains, scientists Kim Ransley and...
SCIENCE
Interesting Engineering

China reportedly found massive amounts of uranium at a depth of 10,000 feet

According to a report from the South China Morning Post, nuclear authorities in China discovered rich uranium deposits at shallow depths below the Earth. The discovery, which is being touted as a breakthrough for the country's national security, could also change the scientific community's understanding of uranium formation, providing a new avenue for uranium detection worldwide.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ScienceAlert

Ruins of Hidden 3,400-Year-Old City Emerge as Giant Dam Dries Up

The tightening grip of climate change on our planet is revealing secrets buried for millennia. As waters and ice recede under warming conditions, the traces of people and civilizations long gone from the mortal realm emerge. In recent months, Iraq has been hit particularly hard, battered by extreme drought, with the Mosul reservoir shrinking as water is extracted to keep crops from drying. Amid this crisis, the ruins of an ancient city, submerged for decades, are once again on dry land. Since the dam was created in the 1980s before the settlement was archaeologically studied and cataloged, its re-emergence represents a rare...
SCIENCE
LiveScience

Face of wealthy Bronze-Age Bohemian woman revealed in stunning reconstruction

Researchers have reconstructed the face of a petite, dark-haired woman who was among the richest residents of Bronze-Age Bohemia. The woman was buried with five bronze bracelets, two gold earrings and a three-strand necklace of more than 400 amber beads. Also entombed with her were three bronze sewing needles. She was part of the Únětice culture, a group of peoples from early Bronze Age Central Europe known for their metal artifacts, including ax-heads, daggers, bracelets and twisted-metal necklaces called torcs.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Archaeologists find ‘mind-blowing’ network of lost cities hidden in Amazon

Archaeologists have uncovered an “unprecedented” network of lost cities in the Amazon that shed light on how ancient civilisations constructed vast urban landscapes while living alongside nature.Researchers used lidar technology, dubbed “lasers in the sky”, to scan through the tropical forest canopy, and examine sites found in the savannah-forest of South West Amazonia. They uncovered a wide range of intricate settlements that have laid hidden under thick tree canopies for centuries in the Llanos de Mojos savannah-forest in Bolivia. The findings, described in the journal Nature on Wednesday, shed light on cities built by the Casarabe communities between 500 AD...
WORLD
Phys.org

Hair and fingernail examination suggests Inca children were drugged to keep them calm before being sacrificed

A team of researchers from Poland, the U.S. and Peru has found evidence that suggests Inca children selected for sacrifice were given drugs to keep them calm prior to their deaths. In their paper published in Journal of Archaeological Science, the group describes their analysis of hair and fingernail samples from two small Incan children who had been sacrificed on Peru's Ampato volcano.
SCIENCE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Banded Watersnake Ever Recorded

The Banded watersnake is a medium-sized snake that is semi-aquatic spending much of its time in lakes, rivers, swamps, and marshes. They are nonvenomous and live in the United States along the coastal plains of North Carolina down to Florida, as well as along the coast of Texas. There are three sub-species based on location including the southern watersnake, broad-banded watersnake, and Florida watersnake. Their coloration varies but many have a light brown base color with dark brown bands going around their bodies. With an average size of 2-5 feet, what is the largest banded watersnake ever recorded? Let’s find out!
FLORIDA STATE
Interesting Engineering

Interesting Engineering

San Francisco, CA
91K+
Followers
10K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Interesting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science.

 https://interestingengineering.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy