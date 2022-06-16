ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latest numbers, June 16th

By Noah Holloway
 4 days ago

by: Noah Holloway

BROOME COUNTY – Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for Broome County.

125 cases have been reported in the past 5 days, with 29 of them new.

28 people are currently in the hospital.

The number of deaths has risen again to 528.

Broome County, NY
Broome County, NY
Broome County, NY
Broome County, NY
NewsBreak
News Break
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
