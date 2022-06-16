ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump demands ‘equal time’ as he accuses networks of broadcasting ‘slanderous’ Jan 6 committee

By Oliver O'Connell
 4 days ago

Donald Trump has hit out at TV news networks for broadcasting the hearings of the House select committee investigating the events surrounding the 6 January 2021 attack on the US Capitol .

The former president took to his own social media platform, Truth Social, to complain that the hearings are “low rated”, “one-sided”, and “slanderous”.

Further, he demanded that he receive “equal time” to lay out a case for his unfounded allegations of voter fraud in the 2020 election.

Mr Trump posted: “The Fake News Networks are perpetuating lies, falsehoods, and Russia, Russia, Russia type disinformation (same sick people, here we go again!) by allowing the low rated but nevertheless one-sided and slanderous Unselect Committee hearings to go endlessly and aimlessly on (and on and on!).”

He continued: “It is a one-sided, highly partisan Witch Hunt, the likes of which has never been seen in Congress before. Therefore, I am hereby demanding EQUAL TIME to spell out the massive Voter Fraud & Dem Security Breach!”

The former president underlined his demand with a follow-up post: “I DEMAND EQUAL TIME!!!”

Mr Trump’s latest rant against the media comes just hours before the third hearing of the committee investigating the lead-up to, and events surrounding, the Capitol riot as Congress met to certify the results of the 2020 election.

The focus of today’s hearing is the pressure campaign on former Vice President Mike Pence to in some way disrupt the process and send the results back to the states.

Witnesses appearing before the committee this afternoon are Greg Jacob, former counsel to the then-vice president, and Michael Luttig, a retired judge and informal adviser to Mr Pence regarding his role in election certification.

Statements from both witnesses have leaked to the media ahead of their testimony, with Mr Jacob noting “the law is not a plaything for presidents” and that no one person should be able to interfere in a US election.

Mr Luttig will tell committee members that Mr Trump “instigated” his attack on American democracy “so that he could cling to power that the American People had decided to confer upon his successor, the next president of the United States instead”.

Former President Trump has said several times that the hearings, with their bombshell revelations and witnesses drawn from the heart of his administration and family, are “low-rated”.

The primetime first hearing attracted almost 20 million viewers across the broadcast networks, not including streaming services.

There will be two more hearings next week. Committee member Rep Jamie Raskin told CNN on Thursday morning: “New evidence is breaking every single day now. Suddenly a lot of people want to tell the truth.”

Person
Person
Person
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Independent

Putin condemns ‘mad and thoughtless’ western sanctions

Russian president Vladimir Putin has condemned the sanctions placed on it by western countries in the wake of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.“The economic blitzkrieg against Russia had no chance of succeeding from the very beginning,” Mr Putin said at a forum in St Petersburg on Friday, adding that the sanctions were “more harmful” to those who imposed them. He sought to reassure Russians that Moscow was capable of overcoming the “mad and thoughtless” sanctions.Many western countries have imposed restrictions on Russia in order to strike a balance between punishing the nation for its war on Ukraine and protecting their...
POLITICS
The Independent

Anti-abortion police could criminalise menstrual app data and search history. Inside the battle to stop them

The end of federal protections for abortion access could trigger laws in more than a dozen states criminalising abortion care, with lengthy prison sentences and heavy fines aimed at providers and others who “aid and abet” an abortion, in some cases.A looming decision from the US Supreme Court on whether to overturn the 1973 ruling in Roe v Wade could have far-reaching consequences – including how law enforcement agencies use surveillance and sensitive personal data to identify and prosecute criminal anti-abortion cases.Vice President Kamala Harris said she fears states that want to criminalise abortion care could subpoena patients’ personal data,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Elon Musk questions if TikTok is ‘destroying civilization’

Elon Musk has questioned if TikTok or social media platforms are “destroying civilization” as the world’s richest man continues his $44bn purchase of Twitter.The billionaire slammed the popular video-sharing app following a report that employees of its Chinese parent company Bytedance have accessed private data from US users. “Is TikTok destroying civilization? Some people think so,” the Telsa boss tweeted. “Or perhaps social media in general.”TikTok’s Chinese ownership has caused the app to come under scrutiny in the US, with former president Donald Trump signing an executive order in 2020 that sought to ban it. Joe Biden quickly reversed...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

Ukraine: Russian shelling destroys at least 10 houses in Sumy region

At least 10 houses have been destroyed by Russian shelling in the town of Seredyna Buda in Ukraine's Sumy region, the country's interior ministry has claimed.Video shared on official channels showed the vast destruction across the town, with buildings left destroyed after being engulfed by flames. The Ukrainian Interior Ministry said the strike took place in the early hours of Sunday (19 June).According to preliminary information, there were no casualties or fatalities from the mortar fire.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Russia has ‘strategically lost’ war, says UK armed forces chiefWhy did Russia invade Ukraine? The conflict explainedSign The Independent’s petition to help the people of Ukraine
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Building anger in rural New Mexico erupts in election crisis

Behind the raw public frustration and anger over election security that has played out this week in New Mexico was a hint of something deeper -- a growing divide between the state’s Democratic power structure and conservative rural residents who feel their way of life is under attack.In Otero County, where the crisis over certifying the state’s June 7 primary election began, County Commissioner Vickie Marquardt struck a defiant tone as she relented under pressure from the state’s Democratic attorney general, Democratic secretary of state and a state Supreme Court dominated by Democratic appointees.One of the main explanations she...
OTERO COUNTY, NM
The Independent

Texas GOP wants to vote on whether to secede from US

Texas Republicans want to hold a referendum on seceding from the United States, one of several extreme policy demands that delegates voted to adopt at the state party convention in Houston this weekend. The GOP is calling for the state legislature to pass a bill that would require a vote at the state’s 2023 general election to determine whether Texas “should reassert its status as an independent nation”.In a separate “State Sovereignty” section, the GOP stated: “The federal government has impaired our right of local self-government. Therefore, federally mandated legislation that infringes upon the 10th Amendment rights of Texas...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Five shocking proposals from the Texas GOP’s radical new platform

At a convention where several of its more prominent lawmakers were harassed and booed, the Texas Republican Party has passed the latest version of its official platform – and it makes for shocking reading.The platform is not a specific programme of legislation, and just because the party has passed it does not mean all or even most of its provisions will be passed into state law, regardless of the fact that Texas currently has a Republican governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and state legislature.However, the hardline nature of the platform is nonetheless indicative of where the state’s Republican base...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

