ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Woman calls out long list of male celebrities she claims rejected her on exclusive dating app Raya

By Amber Raiken
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ovNH4_0gCq7MCJ00

A woman has shared a list of celebrities who she claims rejected her on Raya, a membership-based app that can be used for dating .

According to its official website , Raya aims to create a safe community in which people can “meet and engage with others” around the world. However, in order to have access to Raya, users have to complete a brief application and when accepted, they have to pay a membership fee.

As many celebrities have also said that they’ve used Raya as a dating app, one woman named Riley (@rileyfauria) has shared a series of TikTok videos about the stars on it who have turned her down.

In her first clip , Riley began by calling out Chris Rock, before joking that she was now “on team Will Smith”. This was a reference to the actor making headlines for slapping Rock on stage at the Oscars last March.

Next, she listed “Chris Rock’s little friend, David Spade,” as she claimed that “Adam Sandler is better” than Rock and Spade.

Riley went on to share even more stars, who didn’t match with her on Raya, which included, Diplo, Brody Jenner, Ethan Cutkosky, and Drew Starkey.

@rileyfauria

I could make like 100 videos about Raya I clearly have beef with that app #raya #datingapp #celebritydatingapp #diplo #drewstarkey #chrisrock

♬ original sound - Riley

In the caption, she noted that she’s encountered many celebrities on the app, writing: “I could make like 100 videos about Raya. I clearly have beef with that app.”

As of 16 June, Riley’s video has more than one million views, with TikTok users in the comments sharing their experiences on Raya and expressing how they hope to see celebrities on it.

“I have been rejected by 100% of those men as well,” one wrote.

“I got matched with some soccer player in Poland with a million followers only to google him and he’s married with kids,” another claimed.

A third person joked: “Girl, can you drop the referral code cause I wanna get rejected by them too.”

@rileyfauria

Reply to @karaelizabeth57 Me 🤝 no matches #raya #celebritydatingapp #datingappadvice #charlieputh #brycevine #trevornoah

♬ original sound - Riley

In a second video , Riley listed even more celebrities who’ve allegedly rejected her. She started off by describing “the guy from The Office, ” referring to B.J. Novak. She went on to mention Bryce Vine, Mike Posner, Trever Noah, Julian Edelman, and Charlie Puth.

In her third video , she said John Mayer, Tom Felton, Zedd, Tyler Cameron, and Nick Kroll were also among the men who never matched with her.

“I think I should probably stop doing these,” she said at the end of the clip. “I’m really, really breaking open some old wounds right now.”

Riley later shared her fourth and final part to the series on TikTok, where she noted how a famous TikToker, Aaron Maternowski, @curlyfuq , had rejected her.

According to Riley, Zane Hijazi and either Nat or Alex Wolff, the brothers who starred in the Nickelodeon series The Naked Brothers Band , had also turned her down.

The Independent has contacted Riley for comment.

@rileyfauria

Reply to @kelseycolon44

♬ original sound - Riley

Comments / 526

Bill Harley Fay
3d ago

this is childish behavior. "oh no, no celebrity will date me, so I'm gonna put them on blast" Girl most celebs only date celebs. You're not special or unique despite what your mommy told you

Reply(9)
279
Jay Briggs
3d ago

Look in the mirror you will see why no one wants to date you, and since your hunting celebrities sound like a gold digger.

Reply(24)
220
bubby
3d ago

back I. the day we never needed no app. to date someone....you actually had to meet people and talk...not hide behind a screen...

Reply(69)
112
Related
HipHopDX.com

Bow Wow Filmed Having 3-Way Kiss In Middle Of The Club

Bow Wow was caught on cam making out with three ladies at the club over the weekend but is now blaming it on his alter ego. The video got quite the reaction from fans, who were quick to clown Bow Wow for another one of his bizarre antics. “They kissing...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Mayer
Person
Zedd
Person
Nick Kroll
Person
Diplo
Person
Brody Jenner
Person
Adam Sandler
Person
Bryce Vine
Person
David Spade
HollywoodLife

Elvis’ Granddaughter Riley Keough Stuns In Blue Skirt At The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Riley Keough, 33, made a special appearance at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 5. The actress came on stage and presented a sneak peek at Elvis, the upcoming biopic film centered on Riley’s late grandfather Elvis Presley, played by Austin Butler. Riley looked gorgeous in a sheer blue skirt and pink leather tube top as she introduced the glimpse of Baz Luhrmann‘s highly-anticipated movie.
MOVIES
Popculture

'Criminal Minds' Actor John Zderko Dead at 60

John Zderko, a character actor who appeared in an episode of Criminal Minds, died Thursday. He was 60. Zderko died of complications from cancer treatment, his friend, actor Charley Koontz, told The Hollywood Reporter. "A great friend and an excellent actor gone way too soon," Koontz wrote on Twitter. "Thank...
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Shiloh Jolie Pitt, 16, Shows Off Killer Dance Moves During Class With Famed LA Dance Troupe

Shiloh Jolie Pitt has moves! The 16-year-old daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie is an amazing dancer! She appears to have been seen showing off her skills in a recently surfaced video, which appears to be her, from the Millenium Dance Complex in Los Angeles, which showed her choreography from a class taught by Coby Mosby. Shiloh first appears around the one-minute mark, and she can be seen showing off her moves with two fellow dancers next to her!
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smart Phone#Tiktok#Oscars
hotnewhiphop.com

Yung Joc Claims Diddy Told Cassie To Shave Her Head While Out At The Club

After defending himself against T-Pain's "cap" reaction to his last VladTV clip, another Yung Joc moment from his lengthy interview has gone viral. Joc has been dropping off tales pulled from memorable career moments, and in one story, he claimed that at Diddy's request, Cassie shaved her head after he told her to do it while out at a club. Diddy and Cassie dated for 11 years before calling it quits and within months, she had moved on to her now-husband Alex Fine.
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

Is That Her Man? Nicole Murphy Seen With New Boo, Two Years After Caught Kissing Lela Rochon’s Man

All eyes are on Eddie Murphy’s ex-wife Nicole Murphy once again, and this time inquiring minds want to know who the mystery man is she’s boo’d up with. The former model has formed a reputation as a sexy kitten of sorts after she was caught kissing director Antoine Fuqua on several occasions, which was problematic since he has been married to actress Lela Rochon for the past 23 years.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Meghan Markle Rocks Denim Shorts & Matching Top While Watching Prince Harry’s Polo Game

Meghan Markle specializes in looking sophisticated, even while wearing casual shorts. The Duchess of Sussex, 40, was seen wearing cute denim shorts and a matching button-down top while happily observing her husband Prince Harry, 37, at a polo match on Friday, June 17. In photos, a radiant Meghan wore her hair loosely pulled back and accessorized with a pair of sunglasses and elegant jewelry, including a watch. In one photo, Meghan was seen relaxing under a tent with Prince Harry, who was wearing protective gear for the match.
WORLD
epicstream.com

Johnny Depp Trial Reveals Amber Heard is Set for Massive Pay Raise in Aquaman 3

Now that Johnny Depp won the multi-million defamation case he filed against his former wife Amber Heard, fans are awaiting the aftermath of the highly publicized trial and what it's going to do for the lives of both actors. Of course, considering how Depp has been cleared of all the allegations thrown at him, it would be safe to assume that his Hollywood comeback is upon us.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Son James, 19, Looks Just Like Her At Event With Dad Matthew Broderick

Sarah Jessica Parker, 57, has a twin and it’s her son! The actress’ oldest child, James Broderick, 19, showed off similar features to his mom when he stepped out with his dad Matthew Broderick to attend a special event celebrating the actor’s cover on Haute Living magazine this week. He looked handsome in a black and white suit and tie as he posed near his famous father, who also looked great in a navy blue suit and tie, at Zero Bond in New York City, where the dinner event took place.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
extratv

Rosie O’Donnell Makes It Instagram Official with New GF Aimee

Rosie O’Donnell, 60, has just gone public with her new relationship!. On Wednesday, the first day of Pride month, Rosie made it Instagram official with her girlfriend Aimee, whose last name she has not revealed. O’Donnell reposted a photo from Aimee’s private Instagram. Aimee captioned the pic, “Happy PRIDE!!”...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

704K+
Followers
227K+
Post
332M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy