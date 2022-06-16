Colin Paulsen sues city of Watertown, claiming lack of sign ordinance enforcement hurt election chances

A Watertown City Council member and legislative primary candidate has filed a civil lawsuit against the city alleging that its lack of enforcement of a sign ordinance could have hurt his chances in the recent election.

Colin Paulsen filed the lawsuit this week. He is seeking $5,000 to cover the money he spent on signs for his campaign, $31,741 that he would have been paid over the course of two years as a state legislator and $10,000 in punitive damages.

Lee Schoenbeck defeated Paulsen in the June 7 Republican primary for District 4 Senate. The vote was 1,808 (59%) to 1,270 (41%).

Paulsen alleges that Schoenbeck had campaign signs that were too big and were sometimes placed improperly, including within rights of way, which is not allowed by city ordinance.

Paulsen claims Schoenbeck had at least 15 signs that were larger that 6-feet-by-3 feet as allowed by city ordinance.

The status of the lawsuit is pending, according to the state's electronic court filing system. There has not yet been a response from the city.

Mayor Ried Holien said he could not comment on the legal action.

"The city is aware of Councilman Paulsen's potential lawsuit. We will be reviewing the matter with outside counsel and have no further comment at this time," said City Attorney Matt Roby.

Holien, Roby and City Manager Amanda Mack were all contacted about the signs, according to Paulsen's affidavit, but no action was taken to have them removed.

"The City of Watertown indicated they would investigate the situation but did not have a code enforcement officer and that enforcement was unlikely," according to the affidavit. "I was also informed that Lee Schoenbeck threatened to file a lawsuit against the City of Watertown if they in fact enforced said Ordinance. This lack of enforcement had a material impact on my campaign measures, and possible results from the election."

Frustrated, Paulsen says he visited with Mack on May 10. During the meeting, he claims that he asked that the sign ordinance be enforced but was told the city didn't have a code enforcement officer and feared a lawsuit could be filed.

Paulsen's affidavit notes that a previous city council candidate, Josh Weyh, was fined for violating the Watertown sign ordinance.

Per the affidavit, Paulsen said his election signs adhered to the city ordinance. And he cited an Association for Consumer Research article titled "Involvement and Advertisement Size Effects on Information Processing" that notes that larger signs garner more attention and are better remembered than smaller ones.

"My signs were dwarfed in size and significantly less effective because of the lack of enforcement. The outcome of the election could have been altered because of this and it appears to be a gross waste of financial resources, time and effort."

Reporter Kerry Kulkarni contributed to this article.

District 3 has been corrected to District 4 in this story.

This article originally appeared on Watertown Public Opinion: Colin Paulsen sues city of Watertown, claiming lack of sign ordinance enforcement hurt election chances