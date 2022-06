(Updated at 10:20 p.m.) Fairfax County police are searching for a man they have identified as a suspect in the Tysons Corner Center shooting yesterday (Saturday). Police say Noah Settles got into a dispute with another group in the mall, displayed a firearm and fired multiple rounds. He fled in a black Cadillac with D.C. tags GK0174. He is considered armed and dangerous, police said. Anyone with information on where he is should call 703-691-2131 or 911.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA ・ 19 HOURS AGO