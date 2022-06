Mayor Bryan Kuder in coordination with the Centralia Veteran Affairs Committee is proud to announce Mr. Rolves, a WW II War Veteran, as this year’s Grand Marshal for the 4th of July Veterans Parade. The parade starts at 1 p.m. with participants lining up on Chestnut Street in downtown Centralia beginning at Noon. The Parade will end in Fairview Park.

CENTRALIA, IL ・ 11 HOURS AGO