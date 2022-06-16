ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centralia, IL

C-Town Twist ribbon cutting

By Shoppers Weekly
theshoppersweekly.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Centralia Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting at the new C Town Twist Ice Cream stand recently. Members of the chamber as well...

theshoppersweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
theshoppersweekly.com

WWII POW to serve as July 4th grand marshal

Mayor Bryan Kuder in coordination with the Centralia Veteran Affairs Committee is proud to announce Mr. Rolves, a WW II War Veteran, as this year’s Grand Marshal for the 4th of July Veterans Parade. The parade starts at 1 p.m. with participants lining up on Chestnut Street in downtown Centralia beginning at Noon. The Parade will end in Fairview Park.
CENTRALIA, IL
theshoppersweekly.com

Welcome to the main event at Balloon Fest

This year Centralia Balloon Fest will offer a hot air Balloon Glow featuring 35 balloons, live headlining music acts, a festival foodie’s paradise, and over 100 vendors. Welcome to the main event at Centralia Balloon Fest!. Gather the family and come experience the magic of the main event in...
CENTRALIA, IL
advantagenews.com

Metro East PRD announces grant programs

The Metro East Park and Recreation District, serving Madison and St. Clair counties, has announced their Board of Directors has approved $3.4 million in grant funding for three separate grant programs for park related events and activities in the region. These programs are intended to help local park districts and municipalities leverage their funds and make their locally led projects a reality.
MADISON, IL
The Telegraph

Rehberger has plans for Highland, Edwardsville

Jeff Rehberger of Highland has some big plans in the works. Since 2013, Rehberger has developed Lucky Lincoln Gaming into a company that installs and services slot machines at more than 170 locations throughout Illinois. It currently is one of the five largest gaming terminal operators in the state with more than 1,200 slot machines and a staff of more than 75.
HIGHLAND, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Centralia, IL
Centralia, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
Local
Illinois Restaurants
nextstl.com

June 28, 2022 St. Louis Land Tax Sale

The next St. Louis Land Tax Sale is June 28th. These are properties for which the owner has not paid property taxes for four years. The owner has until the last minute to pay up, so it is likely some of these will not go for sale in the end. It’s an auction with the bidding starting at the taxes owed. If no one buys they go to the LRA.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
southernillinoisnow.com

Juneteenth a federal and state holiday, but not all governments are closed

Monday is the federal and state Juneteenth Holiday. Most federal and state offices will be closed and area courthouses will not be open. However, Salem and Centralia City Halls will be open and there will be no change in trash collection for the coming week. Many financial institutions will be...
The Telegraph

County nixes two zoning requests, OK’s five

EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Board acted on seven separate zoning requests at Wednesday's regular meeting, denying two and approving five. A request to keep bees, goats and double the allowed number of chickens on residential property; and to place a mobile home in the 1900 block of Roberta Drive in Granite City were denied by the full board, upholding previous decisions by the Building and Zoning Committee.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
tncontentexchange.com

Ted Drewes South Grand location remains closed due to hiring issues

A St. Louis institution, Ted Drewes Frozen Custard, has been unable to open its South Grand location because managers can’t find enough people to staff it. The larger location at 6726 Chippewa Street has been open for the season, staffed with at least 60 people. But they have been unable to hire the 25 people needed to run the location at 4224 South Grand Boulevard, said manager Travis Dillon.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ice Cream Sandwiches#Food Drink#Cycleology
saucemagazine.com

The queens of St. Louis soul food

Tour St. Louis’ soul food scene with these Readers’ Choice Favorite Soul Food winners. Just a few hundred yards from Grand Center Arts District, Sweetie Pie’s Upper Crust earned a national audience via a reality TV show following the fortunes of the Montgomery family and its matriarch, singer-turned-restaurateur Miss Robbie. The restaurant has become a local soul food institution, with frequently long lines attesting to its popularity. Order meat or fish and two or three sides from a menu of rotating daily specials – barbecue ribs and rib tips on Saturday, roast beef and huge turkey legs on Sunday – alongside staples like baked chicken and smothered pork steaks. No matter what day of the week you go, you’ll be eating hearty fare grounded squarely in the soul food canon like black eyed peas, mac ‘n’ cheese and okra. Don’t forget to order a slice of the peach or pear cobbler.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
southernillinoisnow.com

Ameren Illinois reporting power restored to rest of Patoka and Centralia (9pm update)

Ameren Illinois is reporting all customers in the Marion and Jefferson County area once again have power following some outages that lasted more than two days. The final restoration came late Sunday afternoon for 18 customers in the Patoka zip code and 11 in the Centralia zip code. The final customers in Salem and Mt. Vernon had power restored by mid-afternoon on Saturday.
PATOKA, IL
tncontentexchange.com

Photos: Time is winding down on St. Louis area clock repair shop

After 33 years of business on Brentwood Boulevard, Robert Good, 66, is retiring. His shop, Clockmaster Inc., will shut its doors at the end of July, leaving a growing hole in local businesses doing complex clock and watch repair. Photos by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com. Originally published on stltoday.com, part of...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
wmay.com

Southern Illinois Coal Mine Fined For Alleged Coverup Of Underground Fire

Federal regulators are seeking a $1.2 million fine against a Southern Illinois coal mine for allegedly trying to cover up an underground fire in the mine and continuing operations. The U.S. Department of Labor accuses M-Class Mining of Macedonia, Illinois, of failing to halt operations when the fire broke out...
MACEDONIA, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Centralia Firemen say two fires appear to be weather-related

Centralia City Firemen say a fire that started around the electrical box of the William Spencer home on Bel Air Drive in Centralia just before noon on Saturday may have been related to the Friday morning severe weather. It was the second fire put out by firemen that appeared to...
CENTRALIA, IL
Illinois Business Journal

Scott Credit Union completes acquisition of Tempo Bank

Edwardsville-based Scott Credit Union said Friday that it has completed the planned purchase of Sugar Creek Financial Corp., the holding company for Tempo Bank in Clinton County. Scott Credit Union executed the transaction whereby SCU has purchased all of the assets, and assumed all of the liabilities (including all of...
CLINTON COUNTY, IL
nprillinois.org

Remembering the Herrin Massacre

This month marks the 100th anniversary of one of the deadliest labor disputes in the country. Striking coal miners in the town of Herrin clashed with men brought in to operate a local mine. The situation escalated and soon turned violent. In the end, nearly two dozen people were killed,...
HERRIN, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Storms cause power outages in Local 6 area

Severe weather led to widespread power outages in southeast Missouri and southern Illinois Friday morning. Ameren Illinois activated its emergency operation center Friday morning to assess storm damage throughout southern and central Illinois. The company said it was following its storm management plan to evaluate damage and restore power to customers as quickly and safely as possible.
PADUCAH, KY
977wmoi.com

Gov. Pritzker Designates the Official Snake of the State of Illinois

Governor JB Pritzker designated the Eastern Milksnake as the official snake of the State of Illinois. House Bill 4821 began as an initiative led by Gentry Heiple, a 7th grader at Carterville Junior High School. Gentry was inspired to advocate for this legislation after reaching out to State Rep. Dave Severin (R-Benton) to inquire about how a bill becomes a law. Gentry conducted all the research and ultimately chose the eastern milksnake. He presented his idea to the House of Representatives State Government Administration Committee who gave unanimous consent.
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

Storms cause power outages and tree damage for region

Ameren Illinois and Missouri are dealing with power outages following that line of storms this morning. More than 12-thousand Ameren Illinois customers were without electricity this morning in Madison, Jersey, Greene, Macoupin, Calhoun, and St. Clair counties. Crews are responding to those areas in the hopes of getting the power back on as soon as possible.
MADISON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy