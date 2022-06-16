ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fulop raises pay for full-time Jersey City employees to $20/hour

By Editor’s Desk
roi-nj.com
 4 days ago

On Thursday, Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop announced the creation of a $20-per-hour living wage statute for all full-time Jersey City employees. As part of the city's 2022-2023 fiscal year budget, the living wage statute will boost salaries for hundreds of current and future...

www.roi-nj.com

