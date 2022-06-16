ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Bright Future Ahead For Sydney Shea

By BKK
24hip-hop.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a bright future ahead for a very talented young lady out of Los Angeles, CA. Sydney Shea is her name and she’s an upcoming singer songwriter with a passion for music that flows in her blood. It is evident in her sound and lyrics...

24hip-hop.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Variety

Amazon Prime Video Sets 3-Picture Deal With Nollywood Production House Nemsia Films

Click here to read the full article. Amazon Prime Video has set an exclusive three-picture feature deal with Nigerian studio Nemsia Films. The first title to be announced under the deal is “Breath of Life,” written and directed by BB Sasore, Nemsia’s co-founder, and produced by Eku Edewor. The film is “an inspirational story about life and destiny where one must live to fulfil their purpose and cannot die until this is done,” according to the logline. The following two films will be announced later in the year. Founded by Derin Adeyokunnu and BB Sasore, Nemsia Films is a full-service studio with the...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy