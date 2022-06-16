ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Massachusetts teacher arrested on 32 counts concerning Aggravated Indecent Assault and Battery charges involving 10 students

By Ken Paiva
fallriverreporter.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSalem, Massachusetts – Following an ongoing investigation over the previous six months, detectives assigned to the Criminal Investigation Division of the Salem Police Department, in partnership with the Essex County District Attorney’s Office, arrested Daniel Hakim, 36 years old of North Andover, at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday June 15th. Hakim...

