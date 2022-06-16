Former Massachusetts teacher arrested on 32 counts concerning Aggravated Indecent Assault and Battery charges involving 10 students

SOMERSWORTH, N.H. - New Hampshire State Police say two children who were the subject of an Amber Alert Friday have been found safe in Maine and their mother has been arrested.Police issued the alert just before 5 a.m. for 11-year-old Alaina Wilson and her 8-year-old brother Chance. The two, who live in Somersworth, N.H., were abducted by their biological mother, according to investigators.The children live with their grandmother, who has legal guardianship. Police said she last saw the kids around 7:30 p.m. Thursday before she fell asleep. When she woke up around 9:30 p.m. they were gone, she couldn't find...

