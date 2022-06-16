ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salina, KS

Teenager dies after four-wheeler crashes

By Laura McMillan
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cz6za_0gCq1Ke700

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Kansas family and community are mourning the loss of a 15-year-old boy who died after a crash Wednesday over the noon hour.

The teenager was riding an all-terrain vehicle behind his family’s home in the 4700 block of West Pleasant Hill Road northwest of Salina.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said the teenager tried to drive the four-wheeler through an open gate but hit a wire fence.

Authorities search for missing woman and daughter in Ford County

The boy suffered fatal injuries and died at the hospital. The sheriff has not released the victim’s name.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Colorado man dies in Kansas crash

ELLSWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A man from Colorado has died in a fatal car crash in Ellsworth County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), the crash happened at 10:17 a.m. on Saturday, June 18, 5.2 miles west of Kansas Highway 14 on Interstate 70. The KHP reports that 64-year-old Terry Ross, of Colorado […]
ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KS
News Channel Nebraska

Western Kansas mom, 4-year-old daughter found dead

SPEARVILLE, Kan. (AP) — A western Kansas woman and her 4-year-old daughter were found dead on Thursday, and the woman’s boyfriend is in custody, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said. Ford County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a home in Spearville Wednesday afternoon, where a man reported his girlfriend,...
KSNT News

U-Haul crash leaves one dead on I-70

ELLSWORTH COUNTY (KSNT) – One person is dead after an wreck involving a vehicle pulling a U-Haul with a motorcycle in it in Ellsworth County on Saturday. At 10 a.m. on June 18, crews responded to a crash on 1-70 eastbound 5 miles west of Kansas Highway 14. Terry Ross, 64, of Colorado Springs, was […]
ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
County
Saline County, KS
Saline County, KS
Sports
City
Home, KS
Local
Kansas Sports
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Saline County, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Salina, KS
Salina, KS
Accidents
Saline County, KS
Accidents
Salina, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Accidents
Salina, KS
Sports
KWCH.com

Woman killed in Pawnee County crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 28-year-old Larned woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Pawnee County early Friday morning. The Kansas Highway Patrol says Courtney Towery was driving eastbound on K-156 when she drove off the road into a ditch, then overcorrected back onto the roadway and went left of center. Towery’s vehicle was struck by one driven by a 45-year-old Syracuse woman, killing Towery at the scene.
PAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, June 20

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Hower, Larry Tod; 58, Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Driving While Suspended. NAME: Reinbold,...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
ksal.com

Motorcycle Rider Hurt in Crash

A motorcycle rider from Lindsborg was hurt in a motorcycle crash which happened as vehicles were passing a sheriff deputy conducting a traffic stop in south central Kansas. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Toyota Camry headed south on K-14 Highway passed a stationary Rice County Sheriff’s vehicle on a traffic stop. The car entered the northbound lane to pass the patrol vehicle. The car and an oncoming Harley Davidson motorcycle sideswiped one another.
RICE COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Nexstar Media Inc#Ksn Tv
ksal.com

Teen Fatality in Four Wheeler Accident

A 15-year-old boy died yesterday after being involved in a four wheeler accident northwest of Salina. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that at 12:30 p.m., deputies were sent to the 4700 block of W. Pleasant Hill Road. A 15-year-old male had been riding a four wheeler behind his family’s house when he attempted to go through an open gate but instead hit a wire fence.
SALINA, KS
Hutch Post

Kansas man injured after car, motorcycle sideswipe in Rice Co.

RICE COUNTY —A man from Lindsborg was injured in an accident just after 11 p.m. Thursday in Rice County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2001 Toyota Camry driven by 60-year-old Melissa L. Betha of Chase was southbound on Kansas 14 three miles south of Lyons when the Toyota entered the northbound lane to pass a stationary Rice County Sheriff's vehicle on a traffic stop.
RICE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Sheriff: 17 arrested in targeted Kansas drug operation

GEARY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating over a dozens suspects on drug allegations after a special enforcement operation conducted by the Geary County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the Drug Enforcement Agency and the Geary County Attorney’s Office, according to a media release. During the 16 hour...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Two drivers injured; Minneapolis teen cited after 2-vehicle wreck

A Minneapolis teen was cited after a two-vehicle accident in south Salina Wednesday. Jaylin Lundberg, 19, of Minneapolis was southbound on S. Ninth Street and attempting to turn left onto W. Magnolia Road in a 2005 Toyota Camry when she turned in front of and struck a northbound 2006 Jeep Wrangler driven by Meghan Madsen, 27, of Salina, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
SALINA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
ksal.com

Tips Sought in Rural Burglary

Tips are being sought in connection with a recent burglary in rural Saline County. The crime is the latest Salina Crimestoppers crime of the week. According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, on Sunday, June 12th, deputies responded to the 1200 Blk. of S Hohneck Rd for a report...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Kansas man arrested after bodies of girlfriend, child found in 2 counties

FORD CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas man has been arrested for capital murder after the bodies of his missing child and girlfriend were found in two different counties. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says agents have been called to assist the Ford Co. Sheriff’s Office with an investigation into the murders of a mother and her daughter from Spearville.
FORD COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, June 11-17

Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: HAGER, SUSAN RENEE; 40; Ogden. CHARGES REQUESTED: Parole violation. NAME: PERSINGER, CARL...
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

KBI investigates Kansas double murder

FORD COUNTY (KSNT) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Ford County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the murders of a mother and daughter from Spearville, Kansas. According to the KBI, on June 15 at approximately 1:20 p.m., the Ford County Sheriff’s Office received a call from 203 W Avenue B in Spearville. At […]
FORD COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Sheriff's Department conducts enforcement operation

On the evening hours on June 16th and June 17th, the Geary County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the Drug Enforcement Agency and the County Attorney’s Office, conducted a directed enforcement operation within Geary County. During the 16 hour operation 17 arrests were made. The operation totaled 11...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
KSN News

KSN News

18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy