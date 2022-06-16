ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preston County, WV

West Virginia law enforcement couple makes history

By Riley Holsinger
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nvMtu_0gCpwJGj00

PRESTON COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) – On June 8, a law enforcement couple from the Preston County Sheriff’s Department made history as K-9 trainers.

Lt. Thomas Mitter and Sgt. Susan Mitter became the first pair of West Virginia master trainers in the North American Police Work Dog Association ( NAPWDA ) who are also a married couple.

With the NAPWDA accreditation, they can train and certify any K-9 team, including K-9 handler and dog, in the United States.

Oversized truck knocks out internet service for Suddenlink customers in Hurricane

The process to become a master trainer wasn’t the Mitters’ normal walk in the park with one of their five dogs. The pair said they trained approximately 35 dogs and had to put in countless hours of training and studying.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=255r4s_0gCpwJGj00
Thomas Mitter with his dog (WBOY image)

“It’s something we’ve both worked for now for about eight years,” Susan said.

“We spent probably every night for the last eight or six months,” Thomas said. “Hours just reading notes, and medical journals and all kinds of training materials on dogs just so we can answer half the questions that these guys are capable of because they’re all senior guys in our field, and they know this stuff in and out and they expect you to know it in and out.”

They didn’t even know they were the first married couple to reach this until later in the process.

“Actually, they brought it up to us at the board,” Thomas said. “It was a big deal to them once we made the accomplishment. They said we never had a husband and wife team in the organization that we know of ever.”

“Yeah, that wasn’t something we were concerned with, it was the stress of getting it done,” Susan said. “We wasn’t [sic] even concerned with being the first master trainers in West Virginia ever.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17RcDV_0gCpwJGj00
Susan Mitters and her dog (Courtesy of Susan and Thomas Mitters)

After spending countless hours to reach the master trainer certification, the Mitters are looking at this big accomplishment as just another common stage in their lives together.

“It’s cool, but for us, we’ve both been in the military together, we met in the military, we’ve been in law enforcement together now for 20 years as husband and wife. So for us, it’s just kind of a common thing,” Susan said.

Although it is a “common thing” for the Mitters, it certainly is a very fitting achievement for the family since they’re both dog lovers.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 2

Related
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia celebrates its birthday

West Virginia is celebrating its 159th birthday on Monday, and Gov. Jim Justice is inviting all West Virginians to participate. The celebration begins at noon at the State Culture Center at the Capitol Complex in Charleston. The festivities include the West Virginia Birthday Cake Contest, a reunion of recipients of the Golden Horseshoe Award for […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Lewis County Sheriff details I-79 shooting

WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) – Since the identity of Thursday’s Interstate 79 shooter, Matthew Brevosky of Grindstone, Pennsylvania, has been released and Upshur County Chief Deputy Coffman who was shot during the incident is expected to make a full recovery, the story seems to be turning its last pages. To fill in the gaps, 12 News […]
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Take the perfect Instagram pic at WV’s 9 scenic swing spots

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Happy West Virginia Day! The Mountain State is a whopping 159 years old! The June 20th holiday is about appreciating all things West Virginia, especially the Mountain State’s natural beauty. Thanks to the West Virginia Department of Tourism, residents and visitors can enjoy the state’s scenic views at one of the […]
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Preston County, WV
City
Hurricane, WV
Preston County, WV
Crime & Safety
State
West Virginia State
Preston County, WV
Sports
WOWK 13 News

Foster parenting, AEP under fire, and gas prices on IWVP

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — In this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, Mark Curtis discusses gun violence, gas prices, education, and fostering parenting. STAY IN THE KNOW: Sign up for the WOWK 13 News Daily Newsletter In Segment One, Mark sits down with congresswoman Carol Miller and talks about America’s oil and gas industry, […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Juneteenth celebrated at the West Virginia State Capitol

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Charleston community gathered on the State Capitol grounds on Saturday to celebrate Juneteenth. At the event, there was food, music and activities for everyone to enjoy. Event attendees just had an all-around good time. There was dancing, hugging, laughing and celebrating. Members of the community say they are glad to […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Missing in Ohio: The case of Larry Davis

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — Before he disappeared March 4, Larry Davis messaged the person closest to him, giving a name in case anything happened to him. Davis was last seen alive four days later. His off-and-on girlfriend of nine years, Brittany Claytor, 32, said a security camera captured Davis going into a private garage, but […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virginia Law#Accreditation#Stress#K 9#Napwda#Suddenlink
CBS Pittsburgh

Search continues for missing six-year-old in West Virginia

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Search and rescue teams are resuming their efforts to locate a little boy who was in a vehicle that plunged into the Kanawha River in West Virginia.Authorities said the six-year-old was sitting in his aunt's SUV and apparently knocked it into gear Saturday morning.Katreece Wells was fishing off a boat ramp at the time and was hit by the vehicle.The 44-year-old's body was recovered from the river last night.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Metro News

Elk calves for 2022 are showing up on the Tomblin WMA

LOGAN, W.Va. — A wobbly legged ball of fur wandered through the grass almost taller than its back on the Earl Ray Tomblin Wildlife Management Area. Noticing the young elk calf wasn’t easy from a distance for photographer Mark Bias. Fortunately, the mother elk was close by to act as the bird dog.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Sports
WUSA

Post-Roe, abortion will be a felony in West Virginia

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court of the United States is expected to overturn Roe v. Wade by the end of the 2022 session. If the opinion draft leaked to Politico in May is the final opinion of the court, it will be up to individual states whether their residents have the right to an abortion.
U.S. POLITICS
Metro News

Blenko Glass to sell 159th West Virginia birthday piece

MILTON, W.Va. — Blenko Glass Company’s annual West Virginia birthday piece goes on sale this Saturday. The 159th birthday piece, tilted “Cabin in the Woods,” was designed by glass artist Kelsey Murphy. “It’s shaped like a cabin and has a stopper looking like smoke coming out...
MILTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

32K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy