Bucks County Man Sentenced to Up to More Than 7 Decades in Chiropractor Murder

HATBORO, Pa. (CBS) — This Father’s Day, a local nonprofit is hosting a Jeep caravan to honor fallen Hatboro Police Officer Ryan Allen, who died in April following a traumatic brain injury caused by an allergic reaction to a bee sting. “I think the hardest part was giving birth and not having Ryan there,” widow Whitney Allen said. Allen was pregnant with her second child when her husband Ryan suffered a rare traumatic brain injury triggered by a bee sting last October. He passed away April 7 after more than six months in a coma, never getting to say goodbye to his...

HATBORO, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO