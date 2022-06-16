ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Bucks County Man Sentenced to Up to More Than 7 Decades in Chiropractor Murder

By Kaamil Jones
NBC Philadelphia
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Bucks County man who killed his chiropractor, whom he blamed for his jaw pain, has been sentenced to up to more than seven decades behind bars. Joseph O'Boyle, 23, was convicted June 10 of third-degree murder in...

www.nbcphiladelphia.com

Comments / 1

