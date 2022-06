A coalition of civil-rights groups, community leaders and elected officials have a Juneteenth warning: Texas' new election law is making it harder for people to vote by mail. During a Sunday event at the Roseville Senior Apartment Complex, Bexar County Commissioner Tommy Calvert and other members of the local Juneteenth Coalition warned that the Republican-backed Senate Bill 1 has already led to a spike in ballot rejections.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO