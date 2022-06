Collin County deputies responded to a distress call Saturday, June 18, after a boat overturned on Lake Lavon near Brockdale Park. A strong storm crossed over the lake around 8:45 p.m. Saturday night, which caused the boat with four people to capsize, according to a Sunday, June 19, news release. The boater who placed the distress call managed to hold onto a tree but the other three men were initially pronounced missing.

COLLIN COUNTY, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO