Redmond, OR

SW Salmon To Odem Medo Connection Coming Soon

By Heather Roberts
kbnd.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleREDMOND, OR -- Redmond City Council has advanced plans to realign Southwest Salmon Avenue to improve traffic flow. Mayor George Endicott says News Salmon will eventually curve south, just east of 19th. "There's going to be kind of an 'S' shape,...

kbnd.com

kbnd.com

Proposed Central Oregon Villages Shelter Continues To Face Opposition

BEND, OR -- Bend City Council continues to hear concerns about a planned homeless shelter at the Desert Streams Church, near 27th and Bear Creek. Former Police Chief Jim Porter is President of the Board for Central Oregon Villages – the nonprofit proposing the shelter. He says he understands...
BEND, OR
KTVZ

New neighborhood park opens in northern Bend

A long-awaited neighborhood park just opened on the north end of Bend. Northpointe Park is located off Hunters Circle on Wellington Street. The 2.7 acre park has been in the works for years, at a price tag of $2.6 million. Northpointe Park features a playground, lawn, picnic area and gathering space, along with a paved loop path. The Bend Park and Rec District expects to hold a formal grand opening late next month.
BEND, OR
kbnd.com

Bend, Redmond Urge Caution On The Fourth

BEND, OR -- This Fourth of July is the second since the city of Bend imposed a permanent ban on fireworks. However, Redmond’s City Council has decided against such a ban. Redmond Mayor George Endicott says the city is still asking people to be safe – especially in high-risk areas. "The [Dry] Canyon is a difficult area if we were to get a fire, plus it’s a natural habitat. So, please do not do fireworks in the Canyon, city parks." Endicott tells KBND News, "If you want to do them, go do them in front of your house, out in the street and use a bucket of water and all those rules the fire department tells you." And, he says, "We’re going to do a big advertising campaign to discourage use, but we’re not preventing use."
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Road to Pilot Butte summit closing again

Just as soon as it opened, the road up to the summit of Pilot Butte is closed to cars again. The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department will close the road on Tuesday and Wednesday next week. Contractors will install curbing near the bottom of the road to finish a repaving...
BEND, OR
Redmond, OR
Government
City
Redmond, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Local
Oregon Traffic
Central Oregonian

CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Simnasho was early headquarters for Warm Springs Indian Reservation

First Bureau of Indian Affairs school on reservation established in Simnasho but moved to Warm Springs Simnasho is an unincorporated community on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation in Wasco County, Oregon. It is located near the intersection of Simnasho Road, Wapinitia Road and Simnasho-Hot Springs Road. It was the seat of the reservation government until the turn of the 19th Century when the headquarters was moved to the community of Warm Springs. In 1874, the first Bureau of Indian Affairs school on the reservation was established in Simnasho. However, the school was later moved to Warm Springs and became a...
WARM SPRINGS, OR
kbnd.com

NE Bend Home Damaged By Fire

BEND, OR -- A garage fire sent smoke pouring into a northeast Bend home, Saturday afternoon. Crews arrived on Hunters Circle at about 1:30 p.m. and found everyone evacuated, except two cats who were rescued by firefighters. They quickly put out the fire and determined it was caused by one...
BEND, OR
KTVZ

Highway 97 north of Redmond reopens after injury 2-vehicle crash

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A reported two-vehicle injury crash prompted closure of U.S. Highway 97 north of Redmond for a time Saturday afternoon. The crash was reported around 1:45 p.m. near milepost 118, 2 miles south of Terrebonne, according to TripCheck. Unconfirmed scanner reports indicated two patients were taken to...
REDMOND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Annual Bend goose roundup is taking the summer off

Prepare for an excess of geese at parks across Bend this summer. The annual roundup is not happening this year. During a typical season, Bend Park and Recreation rounds up between 100 and 120 young geese. These birds are then relocated to Summer Lake. Because of the avian flu, the...
kbnd.com

New York Hiker Rescued From South Sister

BEND, OR -- Deschutes County 911 received a call from a hiker, just before 7 p.m. Saturday. He was hurt in a fall on the north side of the South Sister and was unable to continue on his own. The 23-year-old from Ithaca, New York reportedly triggered a small avalanche, which caused him to tumble down the mountain.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Local pastor and family sleeps in homeless unit, showcasing Oasis Village

A pastor in Redmond is showcasing a tiny home from what will be Oasis Village. “We’re doing a barbecue for Father’s Day, regular church service and then inviting a bunch of people and continue to show off the tiny house and get a lot of people to see it,” said Pastor Russell with Mountain View Fellowship Church in Redmond.
REDMOND, OR
Redmond home added to National Register of Historic Places, with guidance for more homes to follow

Two National Register applications from the city of Redmond, recommended by the Oregon’s State Advisory Committee on Historic Preservation, have been accepted by the National Park Service and listed in the National Register of Historic Places as of June 6. The post Redmond home added to National Register of Historic Places, with guidance for more homes to follow appeared first on KTVZ.
REDMOND, OR
KTVZ

Four St. Charles nurses honored with DAISY Award for extraordinary care

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Four St. Charles Health System nurses have been honored with The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses®, recognizing the outstanding, compassionate nursing care they provide patients and families every day:. Bend: Kathryn Phillips, Medical Services. Madras: Kate Goodling, Family Birthing Center. Prineville: Julie Rariden, Emergency Department.
BEND, OR
bendsource.com

We Wanted Records on the Biggest Users of Water in Bend. One Major Supplier Sued Us Instead.

This week, at least one Oregon media outlet reported on our efforts to obtain records about the top residential water users in Bend, and how Avion Water is blocking that effort in court. Last month, we made public records requests to the City of Bend, the City of Redmond and Avion, asking for information about the top users in each water district. Avion believes it is not the functional equivalent of a public body and thus does not have to supply those records. Under Oregon's public records law, public bodies and those acting as one must comply with public records requests.
centraloregondaily.com

Deceased person found in Bend park

Police responded Thursday to a report of a dead person at Sawyer Park in Bend. Officers were called in just after 7:00 a.m. They were seen around a section of the park’s west side, across the bridge from the Deschutes River. Bend Police said it conducted an investigation and...
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Redmond butcher shop sparks online controversy with post criticizing Juneteenth

The Redmond butcher shop We're the Würst posted a message to its Facebook page on Friday, making claims about the reasoning and legitimacy of the holiday Juneteenth that triggered an online backlash, a canceled partnership with a brewpub and prompted a Bend grocery store to pull its products from their shelves. The post Redmond butcher shop sparks online controversy with post criticizing Juneteenth appeared first on KTVZ.
REDMOND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

C.O. drug agents dismantle large Chinese cartel marijuana operation in six Jefferson County raids; five arrests

Central Oregon drug agents concluded a 2-year investigation Tuesday by raiding six Madras and Culver illegal marijuana grows, making five arrests and dismantling an international operation tied to a Chinese cartel that laundered proceeds through Chinese restaurants and other businesses, officials said. The post C.O. drug agents dismantle large Chinese cartel marijuana operation in six Jefferson County raids; five arrests appeared first on KTVZ.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR

