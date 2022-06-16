ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay City, TX

County football teams: 7on7, summer workouts

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBay City 7on7 qualifies for state tournament...

Woodlands Online& LLC

MISSING: Kelsie Sinnett, 25, Katy, Texas

HOUSTON, TX -- 25-year-old Kelsie Sinnett, a resident of Katy, Texas, travelled to Miami, Florida to accompany a friend. Kelsie was last seen at the hotel’s pool near the 3400 block of NW Le Jeune Rd. It is believed Kelsie may have left for the beach with a group she had met at the pool. Kelsie has short, white hair (not pink, as in the picture). Kelsie has tattoos of a dragonfly on her right arm, a lion on her leg, and an owl on her ankle. Kelsie was wearing either a black shirt and pajama pants or a yellow dress at the time of her disappearance.
KATY, TX
Five Bundles of Cuteness at the City of Pearland Animal Services

Five Bundles of Cuteness at the City of Pearland Animal Services’s front door. These five bundles of cuteness were found at the City of Pearland Animal Services’s front door this morning with a note that said they were found on the side of the road. They are all bathed and cooled off. They are now resting. This impound will fill the last available space they have. There is no more room at the shelter for dogs. #adopt #foster #rescue #help #nomoreroom #pearlandcares.
PEARLAND, TX
Katy Dad and News Anchor Keith Garvin Talks Raising Great Daughters

Katy dad Keith Garvin is a standout in front of the camera, the bleachers at Katy stadiums, and in the church pews. He’s an award-winning journalist and evening news anchor, but his family is his greatest success. The Garvin Family. Photo courtesy of Keith Garvin. Dad to 4 Girls.
KATY, TX
Driver dead after truck falls off, bursts into flames from Beltway 8 overpass near Missouri City, firefighters say

MISSOURI CITY, Texas – A truck driver is dead after authorities say their truck fell off an overpass and caught fire at Beltway 8 on Monday. According to Missouri City Fire Chief M. Partida, firefighters from Houston Fire, Missouri City, and Stafford were called to Beltway 8 and US-90 Alt at around noon where a dump truck carrying concrete crashed after falling off the overpass, landing on the ground below.
MISSOURI CITY, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Indictment unsealed charging terrorism, fraud, identity theft and immigration offenses

HOUSTON, TX -- A 24-year-old former Iraqi refugee has been charged with conspiracy to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery and Assistant Attorney General Matthew G. Olsen of the Department of Justice’s National Security Division (DOJ-NSD). Abdulrahman Mohammed Hafedh Alqaysi...

