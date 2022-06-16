ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cryptocurrency Market Turmoil Underscores 'Urgent Need' for Regulation - U.S. Treasury

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) - Recent turmoil in the cryptocurrency market underscores the "urgent need" for regulatory frameworks that reduce the risks posed by digital assets,...

US News and World Report

Russian Rouble Hits Near 7-Year High Vs Dollar as Tax Payments Loom

MOSCOW (Reuters) -The Russian rouble surged on Monday to a near seven-year high against the dollar on Moscow Exchange, supported by capital controls and the promise of upcoming month-end tax payments, as the government presented its new budget. By 1219 GMT, the rouble soared 1.2% to 55.75 against the dollar,...
Bloomberg

Putin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in Ukraine

Sign up here to get the latest updates on the Russian invasion of Ukraine. You can also follow us on Telegram here. Russian President Vladimir Putin sought to justify his war in Ukraine as legal under international law at his flagship economic forum on Friday. Sitting beside him on the stage, a key ally diplomatically disagreed.
US News and World Report

Russia Condemns Lithuania Transit Ban to Kaliningrad, Vows Response

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Monday called Lithuania's decision to ban the transit of some goods to Russia's Kaliningrad region "unprecedented" and vowed to respond. Lithuanian authorities banned the transit of goods which are sanctioned by the European Union across its territory, which includes the only rail route between mainland Russia and the Kaliningrad exclave on the Baltic Sea. Banned goods include coal, metals, construction materials and advanced technology.
US News and World Report

No Deal to End Gun Violence, U.S. Republican Lawmaker Says

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Lawmakers remain far apart on the most important gun safety issues now under debate in Congress, a Republican senator said Sunday, casting doubts on hopes that the United States could pass the first federal gun legislation in decades. "The issue that we have here is that we...
US News and World Report

Russia's Medvedev Suggests U.S. Should Beg for Nuclear Arms Talks

(Reuters) -Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said on Monday that there was no point having any nuclear arms reduction talks with the United States and that Moscow should wait until the Americans begged for negotiations. Russia and the United States, by far the world's biggest nuclear powers, have negotiated a...
US News and World Report

Biden, Mulling Tariff Decision, Will Talk Soon to China's Xi

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden said Saturday he plans to talk to Chinese leader Xi Jinping soon as he considers whether to lift some Trump-era tariffs on Chinese goods. Biden did not say when they might speak, but suggested he was getting closer to making a...
US News and World Report

Putin Fears 'Spark of Democracy', Germany's Scholz Says

BERLIN (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin fears the "spark of democracy" spreading to his country, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said, adding that he was trying to divide Europe and return to a world dominated by spheres of influence. Scholz was responding to a question in an interview with the Muenchner...
US News and World Report

Russian Troops to Advance Towards Kharkiv -Ukraine Official

KYIV (Reuters) - The situation north of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, is quite difficult as Russian forces have been trying to get closer to shell the city again, an official at Ukraine's interior ministry said on Sunday. "Russia is trying to make Kharkiv a frontline city," Vadym Denysenko, an adviser...
US News and World Report

Venezuelan Government Reps and Opposition to Attend Oslo Forum

OSLO (Reuters) - Delegates from Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government and the opposition will both attend the Oslo Forum this week, the Norwegian Foreign Ministry said on Monday, offering hope that talks between the two parties will resume. Maduro's government withdrew from talks with the opposition last October after just...
US News and World Report

North Korea Abruptly Stops Importing COVID Containment Goods From China

BEIJING (Reuters) - North Korea abruptly stopped importing COVID-19 prevention and control products from China in May, trade data released by Beijing showed, after the country bought face masks and ventilators from its neighbour in previous months. Daily new cases of fever in North Korea, as reported by its state...
US News and World Report

Russia Intensifies Attacks on Key Cities in Eastern Ukraine, Seizes Territory

KYIV (Reuters) - Russian forces captured territory along a frontline river in eastern Ukraine and intensified pressure on two key cities on Monday, after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy predicted Moscow would escalate attacks ahead of an EU summit expected to welcome Kyiv's bid to join the bloc. The governor of...
US News and World Report

Biden Says Decision on Gas Tax Holiday May Come This Week

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden said Monday that he will decide by the end of the week whether he would support a federal gasoline tax holiday, possibly saving U.S. consumers as much as 18.4 cents a gallon. “Yes, I’m considering it,” Biden told reporters after taking...
US News and World Report

9 Best ETFs to Buy for a Recession

These funds contain more defensive holdings that may outperform during a downturn. These ETFs are interesting ways to play an increasingly likely recession. The prospect of a recession is on the minds of American consumers. Soaring gas prices, technology-sector layoffs, high goods prices and rising interest rates – including a recent 75-basis-point hike – are all sounding alarm bells for a downturn. However, the economy has not officially entered into a recession yet, as defined as two consecutive quarters of economic decline (in terms of gross domestic product) in conjunction with other lagging indicators like rising unemployment and lowered household spending. However, proactive investors can try to mitigate this risk by pivoting their portfolio to less-leveraged, less-speculative and less-cyclical holdings. High-quality companies with strong balance sheets, low debt, good cash flow and reserves, and essential products and services may be poised to outperform. Here's a list of nine ETFs to buy that hold such assets.
US News and World Report

Belarus Says It Is Resuming Verification Activities Under Arms Control Treaties

LONDON (Reuters) - Belarus' defence ministry said on Monday that the country was resuming verification activities under existing international arms control treaties after a two-year hiatus prompted by the coronavirus pandemic. In a statement, the defence ministry said it had sent notification to participating states of the Organisation for Security...
