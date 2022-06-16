ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saline County, MO

NEXT SALINE COUNTY HAZARDOUS WASTE EVENT SCHEDULED FOR WEDNESDAY, JUNE 22

kmmo.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring a recent Marshall City Council meeting, Councilman Dan Brandt said Saline County residents...

www.kmmo.com

Comments / 0

Related
kmmo.com

MDC OFFERING FREE CANOEING AND KAYAKING CLASS IN JULY

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer a free class in canoeing and kayaking from 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday, July 7, at the Litton Agri-Science Learning Center near Chillicothe. This class is for newcomers who want to learn paddle sport skills. The class is presented in partnership with the Grand River Family YMCA.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kmmo.com

MODOT ROADWORK PLANNED IN KMMO LISTENING AREA FOR UPCOMING WEEK

The Missouri Department of Transportation has planned of general highway maintenance and construction work in the Northwest region of Missouri for the week of June 20 – 26. This includes closure in several counties in the KMMO listening area. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on...
MISSOURI STATE
kmmo.com

ONE INJURED DURING LATE-NIGHT HOUSE FIRE IN RURAL JOHNSON COUNTY

A man was injured and airlifted to an area hospital following a late-night house fire in rural Johnson County. A release from the Johnson County Fire Protection District (JCFPD) says the fire was reported at 11:03 p.m., June 19 in the 600 block of northeast 400 Road north of Montserrat. At the time of the initial report, the house was fully engulfed with one male trapped inside of the residence. A short time later, the male was reported to have exited the structure.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Marshall, MO
Saline County, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
County
Saline County, MO
Marshall, MO
Government
Columbia Missourian

Small town, big needs: Brunswick's leaders face tough choices

BRUNSWICK — A small Missouri town in the Chariton County floodplain is a steady indicator of the spectrum of issues challenging rural communities. In 2019, flooding affected the area and badly damaged its roads. The challenges to recovery are illustrated by the latest census, which reveals the same gradual population decline Brunswick has faced since 1950.
BRUNSWICK, MO
KYTV

Two hospitalized after Saturday morning crash in Benton County, Mo.

BENTON COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Two people are in the hospital in serious condition following a crash in Benton County Saturday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on U.S. 65, a few miles south of Warsaw. Investigators say 58-year-old Tammy Rash, of Clever, Mo., was turning onto U.S. 65 from Byrumm Avenue, when 33-year-old Holly Eierman, of Edwards, Mo., hit Rash’s car.
BENTON COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Chillicothe Woman Arrested On Warrant

A Chillicothe woman was arrested by State Troopers in Livingston County Saturday at about 11:25 pm. 18-year-old Kiley S Singer was arrested on the warrant for alleged failure to appear on an alleged no seat belt charge. She posted bond and was released.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kchi.com

Chillicothe Woman Injured In Accident Near Joplin

A Chillicothe woman had moderate injuries in a single-vehicle rollover accident, Saturday on Missouri 66, west of Joplin. State Troopers report 30-year-old Roseanna L Ralston of Chillicothe was a passenger in the car driven by 24-year-old Chad Scantlin of Galena, KS. The report states Scantlin was westbound at about 5:00 pm Saturday and rand off the right side of the road and the vehicle overturned. Ralston was not wearing a safety belt.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hazardous Waste#Marshall City Council
kchi.com

Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties

State Troopers report two arrests Friday in the ara counties. In Caldwell County at about 2:20 pm, Troopers arrested 53-year-old James B Stanton of Rogersville, MO on a Miller County warrant for alleged failure to appear on a charge of alleged no seatbelt. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center.
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Clinton Woman Killed After Passing Vehicle in Johnson County

A Clinton woman was killed in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Friday morning in Johnson County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 31-year-old Carol M. Dixon of Clinton was northbound on SW 1200 and Missouri 13 at 6:08 a.m., Friday morning when she attempted to pass another vehicle in her 2004 Mercury. She swerved to oncoming traffic and the Mercury sustained a blown tire. The vehicle traveled off the roadway, struck several objects, overturned and struck a utility pole.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Columbia man planning to deliver drugs to Lake sentenced in Cole County

A Columbia man, who planned to deliver drugs to a group of women at the Lake of the Ozarks, pleads guilty to drug charges in Cole County. Zane Shepherd pleaded down to two counts of possession of a controlled substance Wednesday. The charges were amended down from delivery of a controlled substance. A third count of delivery of a controlled substance and traffic violation charges were dropped. Shepherd was sentenced to five years supervised probation.
COLE COUNTY, MO
KRMS Radio

Two More Lake Residents Added To HWP Missing Person’s Cases

Two more lake area residents are added to the highway patrol’s missing persons clearinghouse. 35-year-old Tanner Elmore, of Camdenton, was added to the clearinghouse after being reported as missing out of Camden County since June 7th while 16-year-old Ozzie Davis, of Warsaw, was reported as missing out of Benton County since earlier this week, on Monday.
BENTON COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CJ Coombs

This historic Bothwell cliffside mansion of 31 rooms in Sedalia, Missouri uses natural caves for air conditioning

Close up of the west front of Bothwell Lodge in Sedalia, Missouri.RebelAt at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1896, John Homer Bothwell considered a wealthy lawyer in Sedalia, Missouri, purchased property that’s been referred to as Stoneyridge Farm and the castle on the hill. From the years of 1897 through 1928, he built a lodge that was intended to be a home in the summer high on a rock bluff that overlooked a valley. One of the peculiarities about this piece of construction is that during the construction, a natural cave was discovered. There was the consideration that maybe the caves could be a source of natural air conditioning. Noteworthy, the limestone that was used in the building of this lodge was found on site.
SEDALIA, MO
kchi.com

Surrendered On Linn Co Warrant

The Chillicothe Police Department arrested an individual that came to the police department. 3:19 pm, 25-year-old subject in the PD to turn themselves in on an active Linn County warrant for Failure to Appear. Subject could not post $5,000.00 Cash Only bond and was transferred to the custody of Linn County Sheriff’s Dept.
LINN COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

INMATE CHARGED WITH MURDER FOUND DEAD IN MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS

An inmate charged with first-degree murder was found dead in the Missouri Department of Corrections on Tuesday, June 14. A release from the Saline County Sheriff’s Office says on October 17, 2021, authorities responded to the report of a body in the Missouri River – later identified as 57-year-old Judith Young, of Malta Bend.
MALTA BEND, MO
kchi.com

Recent Livingston County Bookings

Several bookings at the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department since Thursday. 49-year-old Jeremy Lee Batson was booked on an alleged probation violation on 2 counts of domestic assault. He is held without bond. June 10th. 58-year-old Todd Michael Buss was arrested on...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy