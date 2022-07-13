This 16-Piece Caraway Dupe Set Is 30% Off for Only 10 More Hours & It Comes in So Many Fun Colors

Click here to read the full article.

Amazon’s annual Prime Day starts today, and that means snagging all the amazing savings start now. Amazon just dropped a Prime Day deal on a “healthy” nonstick cookware set that gives major Caraway vibes.

Like Caraway pots and pans, the GreenLife Healthy Ceramic 16-Piece Cookware Set is as non-toxic as it is nonstick. The pots and pans are completely free of PFAS (nasty cancer-causing chemicals often found in nonstick cookware) and feature a nonstick ceramic coating over a recycled aluminum base.

For just $84, you can grab a set of 16 GreenLife cookware pieces, including two frying pans, a saute pan, two saucepans, a mini egg pan, a stockpot, a stainless steel steamer, a nylon ladle and slotted turner, and a 4-piece multi-purpose Nylon kitchen utensil set. Not to mention, you can pick from 10 fun colors including sunny yellow and soft pink. But you only have 10 more hours to snag this exclusive set on sale!

GreenLife Soft Grip Healthy Ceramic Nonstick 16-Piece Cookware

Buy: GreenLife Soft Grip Healthy Ceramic Nonstick, 16 Piece Cookware $83.99, originally $119.99

“I absolutely love this pot set,” one five-star reviewer wrote . “I love the nonstick feature which makes the pots super easy to clean. Heat distribution is excellent and perfectly transferred and evenly distributed to prevent burning. The handles are heat resistant and you can absolutely hold [them] with your hands without fear of being burnt. LOVE LOVE LOVE IT.”

Another reviewer recommends only using the nylon utensils that come with the set — or other plastic utensils — while cooking to avoid scratching the ceramic coating. This will ensure your GreenLife pots and pans last for a super long time.

So before you dive head-first into the world of Caraway, you can experience the nonstick and non-toxic cookware lifestyle for 30 percent off during Prime Day. The only hard decision to make is which color to buy.

Note that y ou’ll need to be a Prime member to get these deals, and if you’re not, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here .

