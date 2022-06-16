ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

‘The law is not a plaything for presidents’: Mike Pence adviser’s statement leaked ahead of Jan 6 hearing

By Eric Garcia
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pQE0X_0gCpa0E500

The man who advised former vice president Mike Pence to help him push back on attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results will tell the select committee investigating the January 6 riot at the Capitol a simple message: “The law is not a plaything for presidents.”

Greg Jacob served as Mr Pence’s counsel during his vice presidency and his statement leaked to Politico ahead of the committee’s third day of hearings.

“The vice president’s first instinct was that the Framers of our Constitution, who abhorred concentrated power, would never have entrusted any one person with the unilateral authority to alter the outcome of a presidential election--particularly not a person who is on the ticket”, he said in his statement. “The vice president never wavered from that view.”

Mr Jacob said that he began speaking with Mr Pence about the Electoral Count Act and the 12th Amendment, both of which govern certifying the winner of the Electoral College, in December 2020, as former president Donald Trump continued to promote his lie that the election was stolen. This was also when the White House began pressuring Mr Pence.

“Our office was determined that no one would ever be able to say that the vice president’s conclusion about the limits of his constitutional authority was a result of a failure to examine relevant law, history or practice”, he wrote.

Both ahead of and during the day of the cetification of the Electoral College results, Mr Trump and his legal team, including attorney John C Eastman, repeatedly pressured Mr Pence to use his authority to overturn the results. Mr Eastman famously concocted the memo that would lay out the way he would do so.

Mr Jacob said that while the committee is currently weighing remedies to ensure there is never another crisis, he countered that the current laws in place are already sufficient.

“The truth is, however, that our enacted laws were already clear that the vice president did not possess the extraordinary powers others urged upon him”, Mr Jacob wrote.

“The law is not a plaything for presidents or judges to use to remake the world in their preferred image”, Mr Jacob wrote. “Our Constitution and our laws form the strong edifice within which our heartfelt policy disagreements are to be debated and decided.”

TheDailyBeast

Feds Warn Navarro to Stop Making ‘Numerous False Statements’ About His Arrest

Trump loyalist Peter Navarro has made “numerous false statements” about his arrest, federal prosecutors wrote in a new court filing Thursday urging a judge to reject Navarro’s request for more time until his next court hearing. Navarro was arrested last week for refusing to comply with a subpoena issued by the House committee investigating the Capitol riot. He was not denied food, water or a call to a lawyer, prosecutors said in the new filing shared by Politico. In fact, “At the time of his arrest, the Defendant first requested to call the press, which was denied,” it says. The feds say Navarro’s arresting officers—who Navarro called “kind Nazis”—told him he could call an attorney but he instead said he needed to go on live TV that night and had to call to say he wouldn’t be there. Navarro also initially said he would represent himself but is now asking for additional time to find a lawyer, which prosecutors argued was a “contrived effort” to delay the case so his civil suit against the DOJ could move forward.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Mike Pence
NBC News

Trump on the brink?

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump is bored at Mar-a-Lago and anxious to get back in the political arena — as a candidate, not a kingmaker — according to his advisers, who are divided over whether he should launch a third bid for the presidency as early as this summer.
POTUS
Business Insider

Adam Schiff says it's 'puzzling' and 'deeply troubling' that the DOJ did not prosecute Meadows and Scavino

Meadows and Scavino refused to cooperate with a subpoena from the House January 6 committee.Rep. Adam Schiff said the DOJ's decision could set a dangerous precedent. Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff said it was "deeply troubling" that the Department of Justice refused to prosecute former President Donald Trump's former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, and former Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vice Presidency#The Electoral Count Act#The Electoral College#The White House
MSNBC

Why Trump must have hated Michael Luttig's Jan. 6 testimony

Michael Luttig, one of the star witnesses in Thursday’s Jan. hearing, likely drove Trump up a wall this afternoon. Luttig is the staunchly conservative former federal judge who reportedly advised Vice President Mike Pence and his staff that, contrary to Trump’s claims, Pence had no authority to block Congress from certifying Trump’s 2020 election loss.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Atlantic

The January 6 Committee’s Most Damning Revelation Yet

The most damning piece of evidence presented at today’s Select Committee hearing on the January 6 insurrection wasn’t a sound bite from a star witness, nor was it another never-before-seen video of the assault on the Capitol. The revelation amounted to a single highlighted sentence in an email sent days after the attack by one of Donald Trump’s lawyers, John Eastman, to another, Rudy Giuliani: “I’ve decided that I should be on the pardon list, if that is still in the works.”
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

704K+
Followers
227K+
Post
332M+
Views
