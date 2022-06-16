ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dow plunges more than 700 points on closing as stocks continue to slide over fears of a recession and Fed raised interest rate by 0.75%

By Alyssa Guzman For Dailymail.Com, Associated Press
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

The Dow Jones plummets more than 700 points on closing as stocks continue to slide over fears of recession just a day after the Federal Reserve raised interests rates by 0.75 percent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 741.46 points down, or 2.42 percent, at 29,927.07.

The Nasdaq Composite closed 453.06 points lower, or 4.08 percent. The S&P 500 closed at 3,666.77, which is 3.25 percent down and is the sixth loss in the last seven days.

The S&P 500 was 2.8 percent lower in early trading, more than reversing its blip of a 1.5 percent rally from a day before. Analysts had warned of more big swings given deep uncertainties about whether the Federal Reserve and other central banks can tiptoe the narrow path of hiking interest rates enough to slow high inflation but not so much that they cause a recession.

Wall Street fell with stocks across Europe after central banks there followed up on the Federal Reserve's interest-rate hike on Wednesday. The Bank of England raised its key rate for the fifth time since December, though it opted for a more modest 0.25 percentage points than the 0.75-point hammer brought by the Fed.

Switzerland's central bank, meanwhile, raised rates for the first time in years, a half-point hike. Taiwan´s central bank raised its key rate by an eighth of a point.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LOXYN_0gCpZlOO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xl7R9_0gCpZlOO00
The Dow dropped more than 700 points on Thursday, closing at 29.856.12 

'The clear read-through here is the FOMC (Fed) has unleashed the central bank Hawkish Genie from the bottle, and we should expect more aggressive follow-through from other central banks except those who are economically challenged,' Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said in a commentary.

Such moves and expectations for plenty more around the world have sent all kinds of investments tumbling this year, from bonds to bitcoin. Higher interest rates slow the economy by design, in hopes of stamping out inflation. But they´re a blunt tool that can choke off the economy if used too aggressively.

Not only is the Federal Reserve hiking short-term rates, it also this month has begun allowing some of the trillions of dollars of bonds that it purchased through the pandemic to roll off its balance sheet. That should put upward pressure on longer-term interest rates.

The US economy is still largely holding up, driven in particular by a red-hot jobs market. But more signs of trouble have been emerging.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YYCuT_0gCpZlOO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eATEK_0gCpZlOO00
The S&P 500 closed a 3,666.93. It opened 123 higher at 9am and is now 3.25 percent today 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XpgLa_0gCpZlOO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d1zNU_0gCpZlOO00
The Nasdaq also took a hit on Thursday, closing at 10,646.10, down 4.08 percent today 

On Thursday, one report showed homebuilders broke ground on fewer homes last month. Rising mortgage rates resulting directly from the Fed's moves are digging into the industry. A separate reading on manufacturing in the mid-Atlantic region also unexpectedly fell.

More economists are considering the possibility of a US recession. At Deutsche Bank, economists have in recent months moved up their forecast for when a recession may hit. They see it occurring around mid 2023.

Treasury yields got back to climbing Thursday, with the 10-year yield rising to 3.42 percent from 3.39 percent. Earlier this week, it screamed to its highest level since 2011.

Higher rates have been delivering the hardest hits to the investments that soared the most through the pandemic, benefiting from the easy, ultralow rates. That includes bitcoin and high-growth technology stocks.

Losses for Apple, Amazon, Tesla and other big tech-oriented stocks provided the heaviest weights on the S&P 500. Each fell more than three percent.

But the sharpest losses came for stocks whose profits depend more on the strength of the economy and whether customers can keep up their purchases amid the highest inflation in decades.

Cruise operator Carnival fell 8.5 percent, Capital One Financial dropped 7 percent and General Motors lost 6.6 percent.

It's all a sharp turnaround from a day earlier, when stocks rallied on Wall Street immediately after the Fed's biggest hike to rates since 1994. Analysts said investors seemed to latch onto a comment from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who said mega-hikes of three-quarters of a percentage point would not be common.

Powell said Wednesday the Fed is moving 'expeditiously' to get rates closer to normal levels after last week´s stunning report that showed inflation at the consumer level unexpectedly accelerated last month, which dashed that inflation may have already peaked.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xlh9f_0gCpZlOO00
A stressed-out trader worriedly looked at the stocks at the New York Stock Exchange just a day after the Federal Reserve announced a 0.75-point interest hike 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fdeQZ_0gCpZlOO00
President Joe Biden has taken the brunt end of criticism for the sky-high inflation rate as many Americans fear a recession 

The Fed is 'not trying to induce a recession now, let's be clear about that,' Powell said. He called Wednesday's big increase 'front-end loading.'

'Despite their assurance, it's unclear to me whether the Fed has the tools they say they do to tamp down prices,' said Jason Brady, CEO of Thornburg Investment Management. He also said that even after its mega-hike on Wednesday, which was triple the usual amount, 'the Fed is still behind.'

With Americans concerned about soaring inflation, rising gas prices and shortages of basic good such as baby formula and tampons, the White House is also being urged to do more to combat a worsening cost-of-living crisis exacerbated by the market slide.

Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House press secretary, said the Biden administration was watching the market turmoil 'closely' - and blamed ​the country's ​declining economic picture in part on energy inflation caused by the war in Ukraine, a familiar refrain from Biden Administration officials.

'Inflation is still too high and Putin's price hike continues to impact food and energy prices,' Biden said in a statement last month, after the latest numbers were released.

'There is more work to do, and tackling inflation is my top economic priority.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HgUoy_0gCpZlOO00
The Feds up the interest rate 75 points and said to expect more in the coming months 

But critics say that the Biden Administration is distorting the role government has played in worsening inflation.

Wendy Edelberg, director of The Hamilton Project and a senior fellow in Economic Studies at the Brookings Institution, told Politico that the war certainly contributed to recent inflation, further damaging supply chains and driving up energy prices.

But the problem began before then.

'The truth is, consumer demand fell off a cliff in the spring of 2020 as the virus hit and as it rebounded, it was inevitably going to be messy,' she said.

'But the ingredients for why the economy has been as strong as it has and the incredibly robust way that demand bounded back ahead of supply completely surprised me.'

Other critics blame Biden's decision to send stimulus checks to Americans during the pandemic, and prop up struggling businesses.

While all countries are struggling with inflation, the price hikes in the US did start outpacing other developed countries last year, indicating that the extra spending played some role in speeding up inflation.

Other advanced economies faced similar problems with supply chain disruptions and supply and demand mismatches. But the US has it worse on inflation.

