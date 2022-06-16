Video Captures Flaming Box Truck Spreading Fires as it Travels San Jose (CA) Highway

A driver is speaking out after a box truck burst into flames on Highway 101 in the South Bay earlier this week. The video of the incident was posted by San Jose Foos on Instagram and it went viral on social media. A San Jose man captured the burning box truck as its owner tried to get it off southbound 101 at the Montague Expressway exit Tuesday afternoon.
SAN JOSE — A nine-decade-old historic building in San Jose’s Japantown district that once was a laundry and fish market might gain new life as a restaurant. While planning is in the early stages, the potential development site consists of three parcels that include a two-story brick structure known as the Nishioka Building, which was constructed in 1929, according to a LinkedIn post and a representative for the property owner.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A man with an “edged weapon” attacked passengers inside a San Francisco International Airport terminal on Friday, leaving three with cuts and scrapes before he was arrested, authorities said. The man drove to the airport, went into the International Terminal, “walked around the departure terminal and pulled out an edged weapon”
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — A 19-year-old man was arrested Friday in connection with selling drugs to Mountain View students, police announced in a news release. The suspect, identified as San Jose resident Michael Angelo Fazio, was arrested on suspicion of possession and sale of cannabis products to minors under 14 years old. Detectives began […]
A homeless man attacked a woman in her 70s in downtown Palo Alto, sending her to the hospital with injuries to her head, police said yesterday. Zachary Estrada, 29, was arrested on Wednesday at 5 p.m. for felony battery and abuse of an elderly adult. Estrada and the woman got...
Cal Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Burrow of Riverside County sat down with a reporter from Cal Matters and gave this brutally honest assessment of the challenges facing the agency. Inadequate staffing leads to never-ending shifts that take a horrible toll on home life, leading to tremendous rates of divorce. “It’s...
SAN JOSE — Taking off in a roar from Reid-Hillview Airport in East San Jose, Paul Marshall’s Beechcraft Bonanza A36 airplane navigated around Mission Peak’s summit east of Fremont Saturday morning. But the pilot who has flown since 1998 handed off control of the six-seater, single-engine aircraft...
SAN FRANCISCO – Authorities arrested a suspected DUI driver after a crash that killed a 22-year-old Antioch man and injured four other people Sunday morning on the Bay Bridge.The two-car collision was reported shortly before 3 a.m., when a 2007 Infiniti M45 sedan slowed down due to possible mechanical problems and was rear-ended by a 2014 Nissan Frontier pickup truck, the California Highway Patrol said.The wreck occurred on westbound Interstate Highway 80 on the bridge just west of Treasure Island.The man who died was in the rear seat of the Infiniti, along with another passenger, a 21-year-old man who was hospitalized with major injuries. A 22-year-old woman in the front passenger seat also suffered major injuries, the CHP said.The driver of the Infiniti, a 22-year-old San Francisco woman, was hospitalized and later arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to the CHP.The driver of the Nissan, a 36-year-old man, suffered minor injuries and was hospitalized.All lanes were temporarily closed on the bridge until about 4 a.m., when the far left lane reopened, CHP officials said. All lanes were open by 5:20 a.m.
SALINAS, Calif. — Firefighters say debris from a homeless camp started a fire in Salinas' Chinatown around noon on Saturday. Flames first spread from the debris to two vehicles and then jumped to a vacant building on 1 Bridge St. The building used to be an auto and repair...
SAN FRANCISCO -- Firefighters in San Francisco were able to rescue a person in distress in the water off of Pier 38 Friday morning. Water rescuers were in the area at 10:25 a.m., according to the fire department's Twitter account. The department is asking the public to avoid the area while the rescue effort is underway. Shortly before 11 a.m., fire officials said the adult was pulled from the water by crews with Fireboat 3. Medics provided treatment and the person was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.
1 person dead, others hospitalized after a fiery accident in Byron (Byron, CA)Nationwide Report. One person was killed and several others were hospitalized after a fiery accident Wednesday night in Byron. As per the initial information, the fatal crash took place at about 5:40 p.m. on Byron Highway and Camino Diablo [...]
California often sets the trends in the US and so it’s not surprising that the first cat cafe started here. California also leads the way when it comes to animal welfare, but I was surprised to learn that the first cat cafe to open in the US also pioneered the socialization technique used in most rescue and adoption focused cat cafes around the world.
June 17 (UPI) -- Guests at a California Airbnb were forced to retreat to their rooms and call for help when an "extremely aggressive bear" entered the residence through an open window. The California Highway Patrol said personnel stationed in Truckee responded alongside the Placer County Sheriff's Office when guests...
SAN JOSE (CBS SF/BCN) – A man who died after his car crashed into a San Jose Home Depot over the weekend suffered a medical emergency before the accident that killed him, according to the Santa Clara County medical examiner's office. The crash was reported at 1:38 p.m. Saturday at the store in the 2100 block of Monterey Road, where the man drove his vehicle into the front of the store and was later pronounced dead at a hospital, police said Thursday.The medical examiner's office on Wednesday determined the medical emergency, not any injuries from the crash, caused the man's death, so police said they are removing the case from their traffic fatality statistics for the year.
About a million people showed up for Oakland parades when the Golden State Warriors brought home the 2017 and 2018 championship titles. While Monday’s parade crowd in San Francisco is not expected to reach that level, it will definitely be large enough to impact traffic, making public transit the best way to go for the mass of “gold blooded” fans.
