Tippecanoe County, IN

3 rescued from Wildcat Creek after kayaks flipped

By STAFF REPORTS
 4 days ago
Officials remind those participating in water activities to wear flotation devices. Exponent File Photo

Two girls and a boy were rescued Wednesday night after they flipped their kayaks on Wildcat Creek and were stranded.

The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office Water Rescue Team responded to the call about 5:30 p.m. near the 8600 block east of 300 North, according to a news release. They were uninjured - and later taken to safety - but unable to recover their kayaks.

"With warm temperatures and summer water-related activities, we urge the public to be extremely cautious in and around waterways. It is too easy to overestimate our abilities, and underestimate the unforgiving power of the water, especially moving water," Capt. Robert Hainje wrote in the release. "As creeks and rivers rise, the public needs to stay off of these waterways until safe recreation can be done. We urge the use of personal floatation devices at all times and encourage safe water activities in approved locations only."

