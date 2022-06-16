ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man receives consecutive life sentences for 2020 triple homicide

By By Alexa Scherzinger / The Blade
 4 days ago

Chaos erupted in the courtroom Thursday morning as the family of a triple homicide defendant expressed their discontent with the sentencing.

D’Angelo Porter, 25, of North Toledo was handed two consecutive life sentences without parole for a November, 2020, shooting that killed three and wounded two, as well as an additional 12 to 16 years for other charges and gun specifications.

Originally, Porter was indicted on 13 counts – three aggravated murder, three murder, six felonious assaults, and one reckless homicide. By taking a plea bargain in April, Porter received the dismissal of nine of those charges.

Lucas County Common Pleas Court Judge Lori Olender sentenced Porter to two consecutive life sentences with no chance for parole for the aggravated murder charges, as well as a total of four additional years for firearm specifications. Additionally, Judge Olender sentenced him to seven to 10 and a half years for felonious assault and 30 months for reckless homicide, to be served concurrently with the life sentences.

“The court watched the video,” Judge Olender said, referring to video footage of the crime that was exhibited earlier in the trial. “The only way the court can describe what it saw was an execution.”

On November 5, 2020, Keylona Witcher, 21, started a fight with Twainesha Jones, also 21. Both women had children with Porter.

Witcher lived in the Parqwood Apartments in the Old West End and was driving on Bancroft Street when she saw Ms. Jones driving behind her. Witcher than hit Ms. Jones’ car several times, causing Ms. Jones and her juvenile sister to exit the vehicle. Witcher hit the juvenile with her car, and the fight continued in the apartment building, police said.

Gary Witcher, 39, Witcher’s father, and Deanna Himon, 41, Ms. Jones’ mother, both arrived at the scene. Tyrone Ursey Jr., 23, also arrived with two friends.

Porter then arrived at the scene with a handgun and fired 28 shots into the crowded hallway of people, killing Mr. Witcher, Ms. Himon, and Mr. Ursey, as well as wounding Ms. Jones and Kar’Leah Davis, 24.

Porter fled the scene, but authorities located him in Detroit several days later.

Ms. Jones read a victim impact statement aloud in court the morning of the sentencing, mourning the loss of her mother.

“I lost my mother to a person I cared for,” she said. “He’d seen my weakness — I already lost my father. Now I have no mother.”

Ms. Jones couldn’t finish her statement — she was sobbing too hard. A victim’s advocate escorted her to another room, where her pained sobs could still be heard in the gallery.

Erica Irish, Mr. Ursey’s mother, also gave a tearful victim impact statement. She prayed to God out loud multiple times during the statement for strength to finish.

“It hurts. It hurts every day, every day,” Ms. Irish said. “I just hope that you’re feeling my grief, my hurt, my suffering. For the rest of my life I won’t be able to see my son.”

Ms. Irish said she visited her son’s grave site almost every day. He was her only son.

“I can’t sleep at night, I cry all the time,” she sobbed. “I miss his voice, his smile.”

Several of Mr. Ursey’s other family members in the gallery were also crying, heads in hands and tissues beneath their eyes. There were more than a dozen family members of different victims present for the sentencing, and nearly as many family members of the defendant.

Porter’s defense attorney, David Klucas, also made a statement during the hearing, asking the judge to resist the temptation to lock Porter up for good and throw away the key. He requested a parole eligibility date — even one several decades away.

“I don’t think anybody in this case should equate a parole date with getting off easy,” Mr. Klucas continued. “He is going to be serving a prison sentence that is measured in decades.”

Mr. Klucas expressed his belief that the shooting was out of character for Porter, who had no significant criminal record beforehand.

“The offense conduct here is horrific, but in every other respect, D’Angelo is not,” he said. “This is conduct that resulted in the loss of three lives and shattered families, and Mr. Porter acknowledges that.”

Judge Olender acknowledged that Porter had no record before the triple homicide, but also noted that he had several opportunities to stop and think about what he was doing before he ended up shooting.

“You have no real record before this, and like Mr. Klucas said, it’s sort of not in character,” Judge Olender said. “On the other hand, you take a call from your girlfriend that there’s a fight and your answer is to take a gun and fire 28 times, shooting five people and killing three.”

Judge Olender said this wasn’t the first time she’d seen a “girl fight” turn into a murder — it happened twice in juvenile court when she was prosecuting, and now once again. Mr. Klucas echoed her sentiment, saying the whole case was caused by “some silly feuding.”

But the video footage stayed in the judge’s mind, regardless of Porter’s previous record or history of being an active father.

“It was just… I hate using this, I’m sorry, this was human life, but it was like shooting fish in a barrel,” Judge Olender said. “They were stuck in that hallway. They could go nowhere. And one of those victims had 21 bullets in them.”

Ms. Irish erupted in sobs in the gallery. A victim’s advocate escorted her out of the room.

As the judge announced the life sentences without parole, the chaos began. It started with several members of the victims’ families clapping. Then, a woman from the defendant’s family stood, shouting expletives at the judge before being forcefully escorted out of the courtroom.

A woman in the front row on the defendant’s side of the gallery began screaming, loudly sobbing, and falling into the lap of the man beside her. She kicked away the guards, yelling for them to let her go, before storming out of the room.

B VILLE
3d ago

Good job judge. All though I think he should have gotten the death penalty. The defendant took their lives he should give his.

