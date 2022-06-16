Athens fire chief resigns

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office has confirmed the death of a 3-year-old who drowned in Ardmore on Monday. The sheriff's office said the boy was with his grandparents and had been playing in the backyard. The grandparents stepped away, and when they returned, the boy was missing, according to Limestone County Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin.
A Lauderdale County grand jury has indicted a Rogersville woman for financial exploitation of an elderly woman. Alisha Quinn was indicted on several counts, including 19 counts involving forged checks. Quinn was arrested last week with bond set at $22,500. She's scheduled for arraignment Friday.
Juneteenth events have been happening all across North Alabama this weekend. The holiday marks the end of slavery in the U.S. when in 1865 slaves learned they were freed in Galveston, Texas. This came two years after President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation. Now Juneteeth is being celebrated across the...
A local Episcopal Church gathered Saturday to pray for its sister parish near Birmingham. That's after police say 70-year-old Robert Smith shot and killed three people at the St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills. "We do take it personally," said Parish Director Jeff Evans at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church...
Average gasoline prices in Huntsville fell 4.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.54 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 261 stations in Huntsville. The organization said Huntsville gas prices are 24.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and $1.78 per gallon higher than...
