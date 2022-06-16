ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Frank Reich's statement on Khari Willis' retirement

By Kevin Hickey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iaBk8_0gCpDdP800

Former Indianapolis Colts safety Khari Willis called it a career Wednesday as he looks forward to pursuing a career in ministry.

If there’s anyone who understands that calling, it’s head coach Frank Reich, who served as a pastor for several years following his playing career.

Here’s what Reich had to say in a statement about Willis’ decision to retire Wednesday:

We’re thankful and appreciative of Khari’s contributions to the Colts both on and off the field over the last three seasons. Khari’s character, leadership, and professionalism will be missed in our locker room as will his play on Sundays. I admire and respect his decision to transition into the next stage of his life and ministry and my prayers will always be with him.

The Colts may have had an idea Willis was leaning this way considering he was excused from the offseason workout program. They have an exciting rookie in Nick Cross waiting in the wings, and this likely opens the door for the third-round pick to have a more immediate impact.

Willis’ retirement left roughly $2.5 million on the table as he entered the final year of his rookie contract, which is another reason to believe his conviction in calling it a career at the age of 26.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Former All Pro RB drops big hint on potentially joining Najee Harris-led Steelers ground attack

There was a time when David Johnson was one of the most terrifying — if not the most — running backs in the NFL. Those days are gone now, and Johnson is still on the hunt for a new team where he could use whatever juice is left in his legs. Johnson recently revealed via […] The post Former All Pro RB drops big hint on potentially joining Najee Harris-led Steelers ground attack appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL writer suggests Dolphins should trade DB

The Miami Dolphins have made a number of impactful moves this offseason that have put their roster in a great place to be competitive for the 2022 season and beyond. However, Bleacher Report’s Ian Wharton suggests that the Dolphins should make one more, sending defensive back Eric Rowe to the Tennessee Titans. In return, Wharton believes Miami could receive a fifth-round pick.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Football
Indianapolis, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Reich
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Professionalism#American Football#Nick Cross
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens WR Rashod Bateman discusses differences he's seen in QB Lamar Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens held mandatory minicamp in Owings Mills last week from Tuesday through Thursday. It was a chance to what progress the players had made from doing their own workouts in the offseason. On the offensive side of the ball, Baltimore will be looking to bounce back from a year where they struggled at times due to a number of different reasons, including injuries.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

122K+
Followers
166K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy