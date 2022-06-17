ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

A historic, free Black community sits on Staten Island and Janise LaBoard is helping preserve its story for the next generation

By Emily Nadal
1010WINS
1010WINS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k6Cwd_0gCpAg9w00

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Janise LaBoard’s grandmother had already written a book about her family’s roots in Staten Island’s Sandy Ground, the oldest, continuously inhabited free Black community in the country, but LaBoard still felt it was difficult to keep the stories alive. So, she decided to target the younger generation by writing a children’s book.

“The best thing is to go to the children,” LaBoard told 1010 WINS. “It was really divine inspiration. Everything just kind of worked and came together.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c7fUh_0gCpAg9w00
Janise LaBoard's book, "The Summer Adventures of Landin Henry" Photo credit Emily Nadal

Inspired by years of stories from her family — aunts and uncles, grandmothers and mothers — LaBoard dreamt up the tale of Landin Henry, a young boy assigned a project to learn about his ancestors where he discovers his family's rich past and deep ties to Sandy Ground.

In many ways, LaBoard is a lot like the fictional character Landin. The 41-year-old is close with her family and curious about her kin, collecting their shared history in order to preserve it. At the center of their story is Sandy Ground, a community on the south end of the island formed by a Black population at a time when they weren’t welcomed in many other places.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JDrD9_0gCpAg9w00
Inside of Janise LaBoard's children's book Photo credit Emily Nadal

“When you look at what was going on in other places where people were still enslaved to then having a visual of Sandy Ground being a place where people are thriving and working for themselves and doing all these wonderful things, that’s awesome," she said.

A year after New York abolished slavery in 1827, LaBoard’s great-great-great-uncle, Captain John Jackson, purchased land on Staten Island, becoming the first recorded Black man on the island to do so. But even though Jackson’s purchase was the first to be recognized on the island, there was already a robust free Black community there, as LaBoard explained.

Captain Jackson, who built his life as an oysterman, was one of many shipworking migrants from Maryland who fled the state after restrictive laws were established for Black shipowners requiring a white person to be onboard boats with them. Lots of seamen resettled in Staten Island because of the opportunity to still operate their businesses without the prohibitive laws.

“There was a big influx here around the 1820s and 1830s of people trying to seek financial freedom,” LaBoard said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27wLEF_0gCpAg9w00
Exterior of the Sandy Ground Historical Society exhibit Photo credit Emily Nadal

Like most other families in Sandy Ground, Captain Jackson was a free Black man, as opposed to a "freed" Black man, a distinction LaBoard is adamant about making. Though it's unclear from her own records whether Jackson was ever enslaved, the narrative she and her family understand is that Jackson had always been a free man.

This differentiation is a key part of what makes the story of Sandy Ground so important as its legacy is one of a prosperous Black community that existed outside of the institution of slavery, an idea often overlooked in the telling of the Black experience in early America.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m6sOK_0gCpAg9w00
Landmarked house at Sandy Ground Photo credit Emily Nadal

“That's hard to believe that in this country there were Black people that weren’t enslaved,” LaBoard said. “But there were people that came over from different countries that were of African descent that were not enslaved.”

The thread of the Sandy Ground community was and still is the Rossville African Methodist Episocopal Zion Church. With records dating back to 1850, the A.M.E. Zion Church is known to have aided escaped enslaved people as part of the Underground Railroad and now manages the property belonging to the historical community.

Also integral to the preservation of the community is the Sandy Ground Historical Society which safeguards the neighborhood’s archival documents, stories, histories and more and uses the resources to educate the public, especially schoolchildren, about the site out of a small museum on the grounds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VXnTD_0gCpAg9w00
Rossville A.M.E. Zion Church at Sandy Ground Photo credit Emily Nadal

“I would say it’s almost like a mini national site,” LaBoard said. “They have a full blown curriculum which deals with the cultural aspects of Sandy Ground as well as incorporating agricultural and marine life concepts. They're holding on to a lot of the stories.”

Despite the efforts of dedicated Sandy Ground descendants, LaBoard often worries about the future of the community. While a handful of Sandy Ground’s original buildings are landmarked, most of the rest have disappeared and the stretch of land known as Sandy Ground has slowly whittled down to a few blocks. New neighbors have moved in, elders have passed and LaBoard sometimes feels the remarkable neighborhood slipping through her fingers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rMATO_0gCpAg9w00
Stone marking in the Rossville A.M.E. Zion Church cemetery Photo credit Emily Nadal

“Mrs. Yvonne Taylor, who is one of the older women from Sandy Ground who was born here, she doesn't even know in 10 years if there will be any Black presence anymore,” LaBoard said. “And she's concerned. She's 88 years old. And that is one of my concerns. My concern is that, first of all, I can't hold up the legacy alone. And though Sandy Ground Historical Society is doing a really great job of doing what they can, they're aging out as well. So what are we going to do to sustain?”

LaBoard’s fear of the waning community is partially what motivated her to write her children’s book. She doesn’t promote it much, if at all, explaining that the book wasn’t meant to draw profit or make her famous. It was simply an act of love for her family and others to learn and continue to teach the history of Sandy Ground to aid in its perseverance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o5CEm_0gCpAg9w00
Street sign directing visitors to Sandy Ground museum Photo credit Emily Nadal

Recent small wins for the community have been reassuring for LaBoard to continue her life’s work of protecting the story of Sandy Ground. In February, Mayor Eric Adams commissioned a Staten Island Ferry boat named for Sandy Ground and the New York City Department of Education will require the site to be included in the public school curriculum. And in the past few years, there’s been more interest in people eager to learn about places like these which for decades have been forgotten.

For LaBoard, caring for Sandy Ground also means honoring her grandmother, Lois Augusta Henry Mosley, who lived her whole life in the community and is now buried there, in the same small cemetery behind the church where Captain Jackson was also laid to rest. Mosley’s comprehensive book about the site, Sandy Ground Memories, serves as a treasure trove of information and collection of stories which give a peek into the lives of the people who called Sandy Ground home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YnHHL_0gCpAg9w00
Janise LaBoard with her grandmother's gravesite Photo credit Emily Nadal

“I know everybody thinks their grandmother and their mother are the greatest,” LaBoard said. "I swear I say I've never met a woman like this woman. My grandmother. She is one of the most amazing people I've ever met in my life. It was an honor to be a grandchild. She fed all of her grandchildren love.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dP1iB_0gCpAg9w00
Rossville A.M.E. Zion cemetery Photo credit Emily Nadal

Mosley’s resting place is surrounded by dozens of other once inhabitants of Sandy Ground, all connected through this one place, an oasis for Black families, a place LaBoard describes as magical. And LaBoard refuses to give up on fighting to keep it around for generations to come.

“This was a special place because it nurtured so many wonderful people,” LaBoard said. “And it’s still nurturing wonderful people. The heart of the people of Sandy Ground, you can see it throughout every family. That's the one thing that I can recognize we all have.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Staten Island Advance

Here are the top 10 best neighborhoods to live on Staten Island, according to new ranking

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Island has a reputation for always being the “forgotten” borough — and a new ranking continues to prove that. Niche recently ranked the best places to live across the United States, providing a comprehensive assessment of the overall livability of an area. It takes into account several key factors of a location, such as the quality of local schools, crime rates, housing trends, employment statistics, and access to amenities.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Staten Island, NY
Staten Island, NY
Society
State
Maryland State
County
Staten Island, NY
New York City, NY
Society
City
Maryland, NY
Daily Mail

Mayor Eric Adams says NYC needs to 'do better' in preserving its historically black neighborhoods and compares their destruction to slavery in Juneteenth speech

New York City mayor Eric Adams has boldly claimed that residents in the Big Apple need to 'do better' in preserving historically black neighborhoods in the city in his first Juneteenth speech. The 61-year-old Democrat said that forcing out black residents from historically black neighborhoods in not only New York...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Black History#Staten Island Ferry#Black Women#Racism
nypressnews.com

Review: ‘The Ordering of Moses’ Shines at Riverside Church

The Harlem Chamber Players offered a rare, heartfelt performance of R. Nathaniel Dett’s 1937 oratorio “The Ordering of Moses” at Riverside Church on Friday, as part of a centennial celebration of the Harlem Renaissance that had been delayed by the pandemic. Timed to coincide with the Juneteenth...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
eastnewyork.com

Charles Barron Protégé Aligns With So-Called Gentrifiers Who Have No Connection to East New York

Charles Barron, who became popular because of his roots in the Black Panther Party and the Black Power Movement, has now seemed to have moved as far from the Black Power Movement as you can get. Barron and his protégé, Keron Alleyne, who is running for NY State Assembly in the 60th District, have aligned themselves with the DSA (Democratic Socialists of America), an organization that many people say are filled with people who are interested in taking over political seats in neighborhoods that they feel are on the cusp of gentrification.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NY1

Staten Island TikTok star Meals by Cug details his meteoric rise

A Staten Island man is making a name for himself sampling New York's Italian cuisines one cannoli at a time. Danny Mondello, known by his TikTok handle Meals by Cug — a play off cugine, Italian slang for cousin — exploded on social media in the last year as fans clamored for his over-the-top food reviews and catchphrases like “take care, brush your hair,” as he says at the end of each video.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Nature.com

Social distancing and mask-wearing could avoid recurrent stay-at-home restrictions during COVID-19 respiratory pandemic in New York City

Stay-at-home restrictions such as closure of non-essential businesses were effective at reducing SARS-CoV-2 transmission in New York City (NYC) in the spring of 2020. Relaxation of these restrictions was desirable for resuming economic and social activities, but could only occur in conjunction with measures to mitigate the expected resurgence of new infections, in particular social distancing and mask-wearing. We projected the impact of individuals' adherence to social distancing and mask-wearing on the duration, frequency, and recurrence of stay-at-home restrictions in NYC. We applied a stochastic discrete time-series model to simulate community transmission and household secondary transmission in NYC. The model was calibrated to hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and COVID-attributable deaths over March"“July 2020 after accounting for the distribution of age and chronic health conditions in NYC. We projected daily new infections and hospitalizations up to May 31, 2021 under the different levels of adherence to social distancing and mask-wearing after relaxation of stay-at-home restrictions. We assumed that the relaxation of stay-at-home policies would occur in the context of adaptive reopening, where a new hospitalization rate of"‰â‰¥"‰2 per 100,000 residents would trigger reinstatement of stay-at-home restrictions while a new hospitalization rate of"‰â‰¤"‰0.8 per 100,000 residents would trigger relaxation of stay-at-home restrictions. Without social distancing and mask-wearing, simulated relaxation of stay-at-home restrictions led to epidemic resurgence and necessary reinstatement of stay-at-home restrictions within 42Â days. NYC would have stayed fully open for 26% of the time until May 31, 2021, alternating reinstatement and relaxation of stay-at-home restrictions in four cycles. At a low (50%) level of adherence to mask-wearing, NYC would have needed to implement stay-at-home restrictions between 8% and 32% of the time depending on individual adherence to social distancing. At moderate to high levels of adherence to mask-wearing without social distancing, NYC would have needed to implement stay-at-home restrictions. In threshold analyses, avoiding reinstatement of stay-at-home restrictions required a minimum of 60% adherence to mask-wearing at 50% adherence to social distancing. With low adherence to mask-wearing and social distancing, reinstatement of stay-at-home restrictions in NYC was inevitable. High levels of adherence to social distancing and mask-wearing could have attributed to avoiding recurrent surges without reinstatement of stay-at-home restrictions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York YIMBY

Affordable Housing Lottery Launches for 912 Broadway in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 912 Broadway, an eight-story mixed-use building in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. Designed by Zproekt Architecture and developed by Broadway Stockton LLC, the structure yields 81 residences and 13,089 square feet of commercial space. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 25 units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $85,680 to $187,330.
BROOKLYN, NY
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
31K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy