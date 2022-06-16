ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beyoncé Slays as British Vogue’s Latest Cover Girl

Okay, Beyhive! Time to get in formation because the Queen is BACK!

Beyoncé graces the latest issue of British Vogue, hitting newsstands on June 21. These new images, shot by photographer Rafael Pavarotti, showcase the seasoned music vet in a completely different light. We’re talking Avant-garde, mirror balls, headdresses, and…a horse?!

It looks like this is a brand new era for Queen Bey, and it’s coming right on time. The new images arrive just hours after announcing (by way of Tidal) that her new album, Renaissance , will be released on July 29.

So while we get our coins ready, check out Beyoncé’s British Vogue shoot below!

