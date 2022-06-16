ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adam Scott hit the 'longest' 3-yard shot at the U.S. Open after catching a brutal break

By Andy Nesbitt
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The U.S. Open is underway at The Country Club in Brookline, Ma. and the legendary course is already becoming the early star of the show.

Our national championship is always a fun one because the courses can play so hard and make the pros sometimes look us weekend hackers.

That happened early in Thursday’s first round when former Masters champ Adam Scott, whose best finish at the U.S. Open is a T4 in 2015, had a short approach shot from 60 yards on the par-5 8th land on the green and then spin all the way back down to him, leaving him basically the same shot on his next attempt.

Check this out:

Scott is a pro so he put his next shot to about 2 feet and made par. Must be nice.

Twitter had reactions:

Massachusetts Sports
Jeremy Davis
