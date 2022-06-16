Fortnite weekly challenge solutions: Chapter 3 Season 3 Week 2

The latest set of Fortnite challenges are finally live. The season is already into week two, and we’ve already seen a whole bunch of new features added. Just this week we had the interesting Grapple Glove added, and if you look through these challenges you’ll find a bunch of new stuff to interact with.

The good news is that by completing all of these challenges you’ll get a lot of experience – 15,000 XP per challenge – and that’s nothing to sneeze at. Just read through our guide below for everything you need to know to complete each challenge.

Boost into a runaway boulder and dislodge it with a Baller

There are plenty of boulders around the mad, but you’ll need a Baller to complete this challenge.

Baller locations – Fortnite

If you need a Baller vehicle you should check near Rave Cave.

Runaway boulder locations – Fortnite

If you want to find a runaway boulder, you should look near hills. If you pick up a Baller from Rave Cave, you can head East in order to find some steep hills. Climb up the hill with the Baller’s grapple hook attachment, and then boost straight into that runaway boulder.

Eliminate enemy players with ranged weapons of Epic rarity or better

This one is as simple as it sounds. It does not include unique Mythical weapons, but you should already know how to find standard rare weapons. You just need to search chests and loot enemy players. Good luck!

Enter the wind tunnel in a Baller at the Screwballer

Once again, we’ll be heading to the Rave Cave for a Baller, which will become quite a popular spot if this keeps up. Wrapping around the cave is the Screwballer rollercoaster. Take the vehicle onto the tracks and follow them around to complete this challenge.

Headshot opponents with the Two-Shot Shotgun

This is self-explanatory, right? Find a Two-Shot Shotgun from somewhere, and aim it at your opponent’s head. Boom.

Launch into the air using geysers

Head over to the Reality Falls area in the Southwest of the map, this is where you’ll find geysers. Jump into one to shoot up into the air and use your glider to traverse.

Pick weeds around Reality Saplings

We’re already outlined where you can expect to find Reality Saplings and Reality Seeds. Once you’ve gone to one of the areas Reality Saplings are found, you can simply pick the weeds around it. Picking the weeds also increases the value of the loot you can earn from Saplings.

Swing 50 meters or more with the Grapple Glove without touching the ground

This is self-explanatory again, right? Pick up a Grapple Glove using our Grapple Glove location guide, and then get swinging. You’ll need an area with a lot of tall trees or buildings in order to stay off of the ground for long enough.

Written by GLHF.