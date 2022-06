PINE TRAILS SHORES, Texas (KLTV) - A man has been arrested after allegedly dismantling air conditioner units at a church to take the copper from them. Michael James Hudson, 20, of Pine Trails Shores in Smith County, has been identified as a suspect in the crime. On June 5, a suspect went onto the property of The Carpenter’s Baptist Church in Flint and took apart five 5-ton A/C units, and then stripped each of them of copper wire. The damage was estimated at $34,250.

FLINT, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO