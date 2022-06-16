ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prosecutor In Derek Chauvin Murder Trial Tapped For Federal Judgeship

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden on Wednesday (June 15) nominated seven new federal judicial nominees that included a key prosecutor who helped convict former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for the 2020 murder of George Floyd. Biden tapped attorney Jerry W. Blackwell for a seat on the United States District Court for...

