Conroe, TX

Obituary: Nolen Stone of Conroe, Texas

By Nashville News Leader
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNolen Stone, 71, of Conroe, Texas, formerly of Mineral Springs, died June 2, 2022. He...

MISSING: Kelsie Sinnett, 25, Katy, Texas

HOUSTON, TX -- 25-year-old Kelsie Sinnett, a resident of Katy, Texas, travelled to Miami, Florida to accompany a friend. Kelsie was last seen at the hotel’s pool near the 3400 block of NW Le Jeune Rd. It is believed Kelsie may have left for the beach with a group she had met at the pool. Kelsie has short, white hair (not pink, as in the picture). Kelsie has tattoos of a dragonfly on her right arm, a lion on her leg, and an owl on her ankle. Kelsie was wearing either a black shirt and pajama pants or a yellow dress at the time of her disappearance.
KATY, TX
Man shot near store in southeast Houston

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A shooting at a convenience store in southeast Houston has left one man dead. Police were called to the store at the 12000 block of Nyack Drive near the Gulf Freeway just before 10 p.m. Wednesday. When officers arrived, they found an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head.
HOUSTON, TX
FATAL CRASH ON FM 1314

At 10:45 am Saturday morning an 80-year-old male from Porter exited an auto repair facility on FM 1314 near Andrew Lane. As he pulled out he failed to yield to an 18-wheeler dump truck that was southbound on FM 1314. He was hit broadside and pushed to across all lanes to the northbound ditch. Porter Fire responded to the scene. Units arrived and found the male in the Ford F-150 pickup was deceased. DPS investigated the crash. Splendora Police assisted with scaling the scene with their drone, something that would have taken hours to have done manually. Montgomery County Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Jason Dunn responded to the scene for the inquest and ordered Eickenhorst Funeral Directors to transport the victim to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy. The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office responded to the scene to assist in the investigation. DPS License and Weight Troopers found multiple violations on the 18-wheeler. This included the driver of the 18-wheeler not having a Commercial drivers license.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
LIST: Adoptable pets at the Houston Humane Society

Looking for a new furry friend? You’ve come to the right place!. The gallery below features dogs and cats that are currently up for adoption at the Houston Humane Society. For more information about any of the animals in the gallery, you can visit HoustonHumane.org, call 713-433-6421 or stop by the shelter located at 14700 Almeda Road in southeast Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
Arrest made in Harris County for Waco deadly shooting

McLennan County (FOX 44) — A man in the Harris County jail is accused of killing someone in Waco earlier this spring. Calvin Nichols, Jr. is accused of killing Joseph Craig Thomas, Jr. in Waco on April 3, 2022. Nichols received the arrest warrant while in the Harris County Jail on an unrelated charge.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Wanted Houston murder suspect Googled ‘how to be a serial killer’ online before disappearing

A wanted Houston murder suspect searched “how to be a serial killer,” among other disturbing phrases, online before he disappeared, according to local reports. Chukwuebuka Nwobodo, 28, faces charges of murder and tampering with evidence in connection to the April 16 disappearance and murder of Felicia Johnson, 24, the Houston Police Department said in a press release.
HOUSTON, TX
FATAL CRASH IN MAGNOLIA

Just before 5 am Sunday Magnolia Fire Department was dispatched to a reported major accident on FM 1774 at Ruel Lane almost on the Montgomery/Waller County line. Units arrived to find heavy guardrail damage and a pickup under the bridge off the roadway. MCHD arrived on the scene and found the 20-year-old female of Plantersville deceased. DPS units were notified to work on the crash. It is unknown why the female, who they believe was on her way to work, left the roadway. No other vehicles were involved. Montgomery County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Wayne Mack was notified and responded to the scene for the inquest. He ordered Eickenhorst Funeral Directors to transport the victim to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy.
MAGNOLIA, TX
Three-vehicle accident kills one east of Moss Hill

A three-vehicle accident around 4:20 p.m. Thursday, June 16, ended in tragedy with one driver killed and two other drivers injured. The accident took place on SH 105 east of Moss Hill about one mile from the Liberty-Hardin county line. According to Sgt. Rob Willoughby, supervisor for the Liberty County...
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
ALL LANES FM 1314 CLOSED

1230PM-ALL LANES OF FM 1314 ARE CLOSED UNTIL AT LEAST 1PM FOR CRASH INVESTIGATION. 1PM UPDATE-ROAD WILL BE CLOSED UNTIL ABOUT 130PM AS INVESTIGATORS ARE CURRENTLY MAPPING THE SCENE WITH A DRONE. 115PM-FM 1314 SOUTHBOUND HAS REOPENED. NORTHBOUND RESTRICTED TO ONE CENTER TURN LANE UNTIL ABOUT 230PM.
