This Ribbed Tank Dress Comes in So Many Colors

We have too many pieces in our closet that can only be worn one certain way, or for one specific type of occasion. They usually just hang there, unworn, for 364 days a year, if not the entire year. We’re on a mission to add pieces to our wardrobe that we love to wear, every week, and can style differently every time!

Now that summer weather is here, we’re obviously focusing more on sleeveless, shorter pieces we can wear when it’s super hot and humid out. Pieces that, however, are still open to layers for when the weather does cool down again. This dress is exactly what we’re talking about!

Get the Samefar Ribbed Sleeveless Bodycon Mini Dress for just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 16, 2022, but are subject to change.

This is a ribbed tank dress with a racerback silhouette and a round neckline. It’s a bodycon mini style, so it’s fitted, but the ribbing keeps it super stretchy and comfy so you won’t feel constricted wearing it. Ribbing has a totally flattering effect on tighter pieces too, and it just looks cute!

Adding just one of these tank dresses to your wardrobe opens your style up to a ton of versatility, so just imagine if you grabbed it in a second color. Or a third. It actually comes in 13 different shades, so you have plenty to choose from! There are even more options on the Amazon page as well, in case you’re looking for a notched V-neckline or a surplice hem, perhaps!

This mini dress is totally cute on its own with a pair of sneakers, sandals, booties, flats or heels (seriously, any shoe), but on chilly summer mornings and nights — and in fall — have some fun with layering too! Try a denim jacket on top with rolled sleeves and a silky neckerchief, or go for a cropped windbreaker and a baseball cap on a misty day. Go flowy with a kimono-style cardigan or go city-chic with an oversized blazer and a claw clip!

The outfit options will be endless with this dress in your closet. All you have to do is pick your favorite color(s)!

