From the Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce June 2022:. What a great month of May we had! Prescott Valley Days was a huge success and Team Up to Clean Up 26 had a record number of participants. See more stories and photos on these events in this news mag. Thank you to our sponsors and our many volunteers! We could not have done it without you. Next year our calendar should be back to normal with Team Up to Clean Up 27 on May 6 and PV Days May 11-14.

PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ ・ 17 HOURS AGO