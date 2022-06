For the first time in nearly 13 years, The CW’s Vampire Diaries universe is off the air. With spinoff series Legacies‘ fourth season serving as its last, and its June 16 finale already behind us, there’s no telling when another TVD story will come about. However, during their run, TVD shows became the pinnacle of the supernatural soap genre with steamy romances, intriguing lore, memorable characters — and most importantly, a perfect amount of cheesiness (at least, when it wasn’t trying to be too serious).

