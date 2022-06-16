ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 features a 12.4” touchscreen and an improved HD camera

By Amy Poole
 4 days ago
Experience comfortable typing with 30% more key travel than a MacBook Air when you have the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2. It features a 12.4″ vibrant PixelSense touchscreen with a 3:2 aspect ratio to bring visuals to life. Moreover, this sleek laptop has an improved HD camera and dual studio microphones....

