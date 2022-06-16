Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 features a 12.4” touchscreen and an improved HD camera

Feel more connected to your loved ones in the morning with the Grab Your Breakfast family card game. Perfect for tabletop lovers, it can improve family bonding as well as provide a learning opportunity. In fact, with pictures to help, it’s great for those learning the English language. But it can also be a great opportunity to reduce your screentime. Moreover, the goal of Grab Your Breakfast is simple: complete as many sets as quickly as you can. For more of a challenge, some cards are worth more points than others. Plus, you can receive bonus points for special combinations. Remember not to let others collect the items you need to win. Overall, recommended for ages 6 and above, it has an average playtime of 20–30 minutes.

