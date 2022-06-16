Amanda Gorman To Lead MasterClass On How To Write And Perform Poetry

Let's not just celebrate how far we have come, but also remind ourselves of how far we still have to go and the healing and inner work still to be done. Black abolitionists and civil rights leaders risked their lives to pass on to our generation the freedoms they weren’t able to experience. As a way to honor their efforts, honor our own well-being, as well as that of our children, we should make a conscious effort to pursue the next steps toward liberation: mental and spiritual healing.

SOCIETY ・ 1 DAY AGO