ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Everything We Know About Beyoncé’s Album, ‘Renaissance’

By Kyra Alessandrini
Essence
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe artist teased new music, set to be released on July 29. Beyhive unite! The one and only, Beyoncé, jas teased new music. On June 16, Tidal announced that a new album is on the way. Titled Renaissance, the album is set to be released on July 29....

girlsunited.essence.com

Comments / 0

Related
Essence

Watch Chlöe’s Steamy New Video, ‘Surprise’

The performer also announced she has finished recording her upcoming debut solo album. Chlöe surprised her fans with a new song and music video. On June 17, the 23-year-old singer and producer released “Surprise,” marking her third solo record after “Have Mercy” and “Treat Me.”
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Drake Releases Surprise Album, ‘Honestly, Nevermind’

Tristan Thompson is featured in the video for the first single, “Falling Back.”. On Thursday, June 17, rap artist Drake announced he’d be releasing his seventh studio album, Honestly, Nevermind, at midnight. This news came just nine months after his sixth studio album, Certified Lover Boy. The album was released on time and featured a different side of Drake that fans were surprised to hear.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

‘Bridgerton’ Studs Rege-Jean Page & Jonathan Bailey Reunite At Armani Fashion Show

Rege-Jean Page, 34, and Jonathan Bailey, 34, looked handsome when they reunited in Milan, Italy on June 20. The Bridgerton stars showed up to the Giorgio Armani fashion show during Milan Fashion Week and stopped to pose for photos together during a stroll as they rocked stylish outfits. Rege-Jean wore a black blazer over a black top, black pants, and tan and white sneakers while Jonathan wore a black patterned button-down long-sleeved top, black shorts, and black and white sneakers.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beyonce
Person
Edward Enninful
Essence

Converse And Tyler, The Creator Release New GLF 2.0 Silhouette After Five Years Of Partnership

Get your virtual shopping cart ready for the Converse creative collaboration of the summer season. The brand has officially introduced the latest collection from Converse and Tyler, The Creator, as the five-year partnership continues with a brand-new silhouette – the GLF 2.0. Deemed by the sneaker brand as an “innovative, contemporary take on where the partnership is going,” the new GOLF le FLEUR* is an illustration of the evolution between the multi-hyphenated creative and Converse itself.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Essence

5 Important Moments That Happened At The 2022 American Black Film Festival

ABFF took place in Miami Beach June 15-19 with Issa Rae serving as this year's ambassador. During opening night of the 26th Annual American Black Film Festival (ABFF), Issa Rae, this year’s festival ambassador, thanked ABFF for “Creating a space for creatives like me to meet my potential collaborators and my inspirations and for a supportive space for me to showcase my work.”
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Essence

Law Roach's Collaborative Collection With Hervé Léger Proves He Is The Master Of Archival Dressing

The famed fashion stylist blends the old with the new for the brand's Resort 2023 collection. Law Roach does indeed do it all. Not only is the award-winning stylist the sartorial architect behind some of the biggest names, and thus, biggest fashion moments in Hollywood (think Zendaya’s 2018 Met Gala Joan of Arc moment, that Mary J. Blige Jean-Louis Sabaj look, a number of Venus Williams looks, and countless more). Somehow, the Chicago native has found the time to simultaneously serve as a judge on HBO’s reality voguing competition show, Legendary, join British Vogue as its Contributing West Coast Editor and, most recently, join forces with longstanding luxury fashion brand Hervé Léger to co-design its limited edition Resort 2023 collection — and the collaboration is a perfect match.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy