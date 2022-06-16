Dogs trained to sniff out COVID in schools are getting a lot of love for their efforts

ALEX HAGER, BYLINE: Hey - good to be with you. SHAPIRO: How much water are we talking about here?. HAGER: Well, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation is asking states to conserve 2 to 4 million acre feet of water. So for some context, the entire state of Colorado uses just over 2 million acre feet every year. The backdrop here is more than two decades of drought in the Colorado River basin. Climate scientists say that is not likely to turn around any time soon. And 40 million people across the southwest rely on water from that system, and the supply is just getting stretched thin.

COLORADO STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO