Cars

2021-2022 Ford F-150 Recalled Over Trailer Brake Failure Issue

fordauthority.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFord Motor Company is recalling select 2021-2022 Ford F-150 models over a trailer brake failure. The defect: in affected vehicles, the trailer brake controllers may fail to apply the trailer brakes when towing a trailer equipped with an electric or electric-over-hydraulic...

fordauthority.com

Comments / 1

