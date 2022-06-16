Which Pixar film has rocketed to the top of the box office?

The Fantastic Four is the most highly anticipated team of superheroes to come to the MCU, although Marvel is far from being ready to announce a release date for the Fantastic Four reboot. We might meet some of the characters from the Fantastic Four with the help of other MCU movies. And it so happens that we saw the MCU’s first version of Mister Fantastic in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, with John Krasinski playing a variant of the hero. Rumors now claim that we might see Doctor Doom in a different MCU project, long before Fantastic Four.

MOVIES ・ 13 MINUTES AGO