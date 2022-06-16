ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Which Pixar film has rocketed to the top of the box office?

By Frank Pallotta
CNN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Pixar is one of the most popular brands in animation as well as one of the most important studios in Disney's media kingdom. But it has been a while since audiences could go to a theater to see one of its...

