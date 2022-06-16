ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EU unveils new 'anti-disinformation code' to crack down on fake accounts and falsehoods

By Brian Fung
 4 days ago
European Union officials on Thursday announced new, voluntary commitments by companies including Google, Facebook-parent Meta, Twitter and TikTok to limit the spread of fake and misleading...

