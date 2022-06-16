Georgia football recruiting: How much will NIL influence the decision of top 2023 prospects?

Almost no one Dave Van Horn called on Monday night for the Arkansas baseball team could slow down the Ole Miss lineup. As such, the Rebels sent the Diamond Hogs to the elimination bracket with a 13-5 win. Van Horn threw seven different pitchers against the Rebels. Only one, Elijah Trest – who was the fifth pitcher used – avoided giving up any runs. Ole Miss jumped on the first three Arkansas pitchers – Zack Morris, Evan Taylor and Kole Ramage – for two runs each as they combined to get Arkansas through the first three innings, but trailing, 6-3. Jaxon Wiggins was the fourth Razorbacks pitcher and while he recorded three strikeouts in the four outs he managed, he walked three and gave up four hits while four Ole Miss runs scored. By that point, it was too late for any Arkansas comeback. Ole Miss starter Hunter Elliott went 6 1/3 innings, giving up just one earned run. Arkansas will play Auburn on Tuesday night at 6 p.m. in an elimination game. The Razorbacks won two of three from the Tigers during the regular season.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 38 MINUTES AGO