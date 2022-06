As noted, last night’s episode of WWE “SmackDown” ended with the surprise return of ‘The Beast Incarnate’, Brock Lesnar. The closing moments of the Undisputed WWE Universal Title match between Riddle and Roman Reigns saw ‘The Tribal Cheif’ thwart off an RKO attempt and then spear Riddle for the pinfall. As Reigns celebrated and claimed that he’s wrecked everyone so it’s time to leave, Brock Lesnar’s music hit. He made his way down to the ring and, at first, offered his hand to Reigns in what appeared to be a sign of respect. But then Brock scooped Roman up and gave him an F-5, followed by a couple of F-5s for The Usos as the show concluded.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO