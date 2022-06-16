Are you a bourbon lover? Check out Thirteenth Colony’s Tasting Room!

As we celebrate Juneteenth, we’re starting off in the low 70s Pretty nice and mild, some areas actually sliding into the upper 60s. We’ll see the temperature and heat index numbers pretty much match all day, especially in the afternoon. So we’ll top off in the mid 90s that our heat index values will be in the mid 90s. How about that now tomorrow we’re going to be heating up more so get ready. It is going to be a scorcher of a workweek. We’re expecting a heat wave will go from the low 90s into the mid 70s Humidity levels will start to rise. And you can see the mornings will start to get warmer 70 Tomorrow morning 72 Wednesday and then mid to upper 70s. Friday and Saturday. But this is the big story. The heat wave that begins tomorrow but really takes hold Wednesday Thursday with record highs 105 the all time records 106 for the month 107 for all time in Albany. The heat does relax just a little bit this weekend. Is there any chance to sneak up.

ALBANY, GA ・ 18 HOURS AGO