Americus, GA

Are you a bourbon lover? Check out Thirteenth Colony’s Tasting Room!

By WALB Sales
WALB 10
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Thirteenth Colony Distillery in Americus is now...

WALB 10

Lee Co. firefighters warn of garage fire hazards

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Lee County firefighters say the heat did not stop them from putting out a fire out quickly before it did major damage to a home on Saturday. On Monday, they have a different warning. Firefighters said garages can have a heavy fire load in them. It’s...
LEE COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Sumter Co. under burn advisory

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Forestry has issued a burn advisory. Sumter County Fire Rescue said they will not be issuing any burn permits on Saturday or Sunday. Officials said the advisory is due to the high fire risk associated with the current weather conditions.
SUMTER COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

First Alert Weather

As we celebrate Juneteenth, we’re starting off in the low 70s Pretty nice and mild, some areas actually sliding into the upper 60s. We’ll see the temperature and heat index numbers pretty much match all day, especially in the afternoon. So we’ll top off in the mid 90s that our heat index values will be in the mid 90s. How about that now tomorrow we’re going to be heating up more so get ready. It is going to be a scorcher of a workweek. We’re expecting a heat wave will go from the low 90s into the mid 70s Humidity levels will start to rise. And you can see the mornings will start to get warmer 70 Tomorrow morning 72 Wednesday and then mid to upper 70s. Friday and Saturday. But this is the big story. The heat wave that begins tomorrow but really takes hold Wednesday Thursday with record highs 105 the all time records 106 for the month 107 for all time in Albany. The heat does relax just a little bit this weekend. Is there any chance to sneak up.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

1 dead after Sumter Co. equippment accident

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - One person is reported dead after an equipment accident that happened Friday, according to a Facebook post by Sumter County Fire Rescue(SCFR). SCFR was dispatched at 1:36 p.m., to reports of a person pinned under heavy equipment at the Plains Experiment Station. After officials arrived at...
SUMTER COUNTY, GA
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Food & Drinks
City
Americus, GA
WALB 10

ASU golf classic continues to benefit athletes

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany State hosted their golf classic to raise money for athletic scholarships. After Friday’s event, ASU athletic director Tony Duckwotth said combining this year and last year they have raised $100,000. The golf classic well represented with coaches, legends, and they wanted to make sure...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Man charged in Terrell Co. homicide to be arraigned Wednesday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The man accused of killing his grandma in Terrell County will have an arraignment on Wednesday. Nakia West is facing felony murder and aggravated assault charges related to the death of Annie Chappell. He was captured in Virginia after being found in a stolen car.
TERRELL COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Americus gains new physician practice

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Dr. Malcolm Floyd recently moved into a building on North Lee Street to fulfill what he says was a great need for physicians in the Americus area. The building was previously occupied by Dr. Fleming Burroughs. Burroughs came to Americus in the 80s. A time when Black physicians were needed. Floyd says this is a full-circle moment.
AMERICUS, GA

